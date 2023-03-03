"It starts with me" - Chelsea boss Graham Potter claims responsibility for squad's poor recent performances

Graham Potter has admitted that he needs to take responsibility for recent results at Chelsea. He does not want to shift the blame on the players or injuries and claims that he will not be hiding behind the owner's support.

Chelsea's horrid form has seen fans calling for the manager's head. However, the board have retained their trust in the Englishman for now and have backed him to turn things around.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen 🗣️ Potter on fan backlash: "Fans care... We are hurting as well. We thank them for their support. When you lose 1-0 to the team that’s bottom of the table you expect a negative response. We haven’t been good enough at the moment to get them excited about the team." 🗣️ Potter on fan backlash: "Fans care... We are hurting as well. We thank them for their support. When you lose 1-0 to the team that’s bottom of the table you expect a negative response. We haven’t been good enough at the moment to get them excited about the team." https://t.co/pETXtAlBYi

In a press conference, Potter admitted that he has had enough support from the owners. However, he wants to concentrate on the pitch and get the results, as fans are not on his side right now. He said:

"There is support, and I've spoken to them (owners), but I'm not going to hide behind that. The results haven't been good enough. Supporters care, and how that comes out is understandable. They're hurting, and we are too. We thank them for their support – and when you lose to the team that are bottom, you expect a negative response. We've not given them enough to give them a reason to be excited about the team."

Potter added:

"The results are the results, and the coach is responsible. So we have to improve those. We have to look at the performance of the team, and then, hopefully, you get better results. It's not an exact science, but it's the area. As a head coach, you have to take it on your shoulders. It's a huge responsiblity. The results haven't been good enough, and we accept that. We have to do better, and it starts with me."

Chelsea exploring managerial options as Potter's days seem numbered

Graham Potter's days at Chelsea seem to be numbered despite backing from the owners. His team have won just twice in their last 16 games across competitions.

Sripad @falsewinger I'm told Luis Enrique IS interested in the Chelsea job, but no talks have taken place with the board or owners. I'm told Luis Enrique IS interested in the Chelsea job, but no talks have taken place with the board or owners. 🚨 I'm told Luis Enrique IS interested in the Chelsea job, but no talks have taken place with the board or owners.

Luis Enrique is the latest manager linked with the Stamford Bridge hot seat, and reports in Spain suggest that he has been offered a three-year deal. Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino have also been linked with the Blues, but no talks have taken place with any replacement options yet.

Poll : 0 votes