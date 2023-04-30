"It is unbelievable" - Chris Sutton heaps praise on £90M-rated Chelsea and Arsenal target 

Pundit Chris Sutton has lauded reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder was on song in a substitute appearance as the Seagulls beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, April 29. Caicedo replaced Joel Veltman in the 65th minute. He had a passing accuracy of 88%, had two shots blocked, and also made one key pass.

It was another excellent performance from the Ecuadorian midfielder in Brighton's midfield. After the game, Sutton heaped praise on the Seagulls and especially Caicedo, saying (via The Boot Room):

“We talk about Brighton playing out from the back. [Jason] Steele is about a couple of yards beyond his left-hand post. He has the ball at his feet, Wolves have got a high press on. Caicedo has a man on his back, the ball’s played to him, he’s probably eight yards in the middle of his goal."

He added:

“It’s an open goal if a Wolves player nicks it, and rather than taking the option of popping it out to Gross at right-back, he actually turns his midfielder and drives up the pitch with the ball. It is unbelievable, great play!”

Caicedo was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window, with Brighton rejecting two bids from the Gunners. Chelsea were also interested in signing the midfielder.

As per the Independent, Arsenal or Chelsea will have to spend around £90 million if they are to sign Caicedo in the summer.

William Gallas believes Chelsea midfielder joining Arsenal will be a good move

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's contract with the club expires in the summer. As per Football365, the Blues are considering not offering him a new contract due to his injury issues. The 32-year-old has made just seven appearances across competitions this season.

Former Gunners and Blues defender William Gallas believes a move to the Emirates in the summer would be good for Kante. He said:

“We all know the quality of N’Golo and what he can do. He’s a player that any manager would like to have, so if Arsenal have the opportunity to sign him then yes, why not? If you’re playing in the Champions League next season, then you’re going to need more quality players in the squad and N’Golo Kante can bring different things."

He added:

“He already knows what it takes to play in the Premier League and it’s not too far from Chelsea, so it would be nice to see him remain in London and the Premier League."

If a move happens, Kante will be able to add some experience to a relatively young Arsenal side. He has made 267 appearances for Chelsea, winning one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League with the club.

Poll : 0 votes