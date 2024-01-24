“It was an unnecessary risk to have him on the pitch” - Pochettino explains decision involving Chelsea star during Middlesbrough win

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has explained why he substituted Mykhailo Mudryk at half-time against Middlesbrough on Tuesday. The Argentine boss admitted that he did not want to risk the Ukraine international being sent off after being booked in the first half.

The Blues secured a spot in the EFL Cup finals after defeating Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg of their semi-final clash. The west London outfit were 1-0 down on aggregate after their loss in the first leg earlier this month.

Mudryk picked up a yellow card within the first 12 minutes of the game and was replaced by Noni Madueke at the break. Pochettino was asked after the match why the Ukrainian forward was subbed off.

The Chelsea manager said (via Metro):

"If you watch the game, he got a yellow card. He got a yellow card and then there was an action at the end of the first half that was too risky, he nearly touched the opponent and got a second [yellow card], and we did not want to take a risk with him."

When asked whether his side pick up unnecessary yellow cards during games, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss said:

"Yes, I think it was an unnecessary risk to have him on the pitch. That is why we changed it."

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson scored an own goal at the quarter-hour mark before Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi, and Cole Palmer netted once each in the first half.

Palmer then secured his brace in the 77th minute, a few minutes before substitute Madueke got on the scoresheet to score Chelsea's sixth of the night.

“He is always a great watch" - Gary Neville praises 'smooth and silky' Chelsea star

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hailed Cole Palmer after his performance against Middlesbrough. The pundit lauded the England international for his ability on the ball and attacking output.

The Blues secured Palmer's services from Manchester City in the summer for a reported £42.5 million fee. The English forward has been in excellent form this season.

His brace against the Championship side adds to a tally of 13 goals and seven assists in 26 appearances across competitions for Chelsea. During his commentary for Sky Sports, Neville heaped praise on Palmer and said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He is always a great watch. So smooth and silky. Creates chances, scores goals tonight as well. He is really good on the eye.”

The Blues will face the winner of Liverpool vs Fulham in the Carabao Cup final on February 25.