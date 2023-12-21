"It will be difficult" - Former Arsenal star William Gallas claims Gunners are unlikely to win the PL this season

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star William Gallas has made a grim prediction for the Gunners in this season's Premier League title race. The Frenchman believes the north London outfit do not have what it takes to win the league this term.

Gallas claims that Mikel Arteta's current squad is not sufficient to sustain until the final stretch of the campaign. As a result, he sees the Gunners dropping points later in the season.

He told Lord Ping (as quoted by Football365):

“As I said before, it will be difficult for Arsenal to win the Premier League. They have improved from last season for sure. It will be a nice story if they win as the last time was 20 years ago so it will be a great story."

He added:

"I think it will be difficult, even if Man City don’t look good at the moment, they drew against Palace at home. Liverpool drew and Aston Villa are one behind, but I think they will drop off as they don’t have the squad to fight until May."

However, Gallas is confident his former side can end their 20-year wait for a league title next season. The former Chelsea man added:

“I want to see a London team to win the Premier League, but I don’t think Arsenal will win the Premier League this season, next season they definitely will.”

The Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League table with a one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool. The two sides will meet at Anfield this weekend on Saturday, December 23.

"They might have a chance" - Dennis Bergkamp names Arsenal's biggest challengers in title race this season

Iconic former Arsenal striker Dennis Bergkamp believes Liverpool are the Gunners' biggest title contenders this season. The Dutchman has backed the Reds to win their first league title since the turn of the decade.

Speaking on Seaman Says, Bergkamp was asked which English side he thinks will pose the biggest challenge to the Gunners in the title race this season.

The retired striker, who registered over 400 appearances during his playing career for Arsenal, replied (via The Boot Room):

“I think Liverpool. I’ve got a funny feeling. I saw that game yesterday and they showed the bench, two players were coming on and I was like ‘Oh, wait a minute. They’ve got him, him and him.' They were all injured. They all have to come back and if they come back at the right time, they might have a chance to win.”

The Merseysiders have been in excellent form in the English top tier this term. Liverpool have lost just one match so far, securing 11 wins and five draws in 17 fixtures this season.