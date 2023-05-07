Jamie Carragher brutally trolls Gary Neville for his comments on the Glazers after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to West Ham

After Manchester United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against West Ham United on Sunday, May 7, Gary Neville went on an astonishing Twitter rant against United's owners, the Glazers. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher trolled his fellow pundit and former international teammate by pointing out the erroneous decisions by manager Erik ten Hag.

A weak shot from Said Benrahma trickled into the back of the net in the 27th minute after a massive David de Gea blunder. The Red Devils have now lost two games in a row, having been defeated by Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous match.

Neville, frustrated at his former club's recent form, wrote on Twitter:

"United so poor in this game. ETH seeing more of the players in these situations is a positive. Allows him to sort out who he wants on the bus. The real disgrace are the Glazers. Are they waiting for the last game at OT to pass??? It would be typical of them. Weak and shirking accountability and responsibility to the end! Members of staff on and off the pitch are in an uncertain position waiting for new owners! Let alone recruitment and what budget their is going to be! This should have been done! Classless to the end!"

Carragher took a cheeky jibe at the comments as he signaled that Erik ten Hag's tactics were to blame for the latest defeat, rather than the Glazers. The Liverpool legend wrote:

"Yeah the Glazers decided to play Weghorst as a 10, spend 90M on Antony & 70M on Casemiro (31) on a 5 yr deal!!"

While Manchester United have certainly improved under Erik ten Hag this season and have already won the Carabao Cup, inconsistency continues to be an issue for the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag defended David de Gea after West Ham howler

Manchester United lost another game this season due to a mistake by goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spaniard was also the reason why United conceded three goals against Sevilla in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

Ten Hag, however, defended his goalkeeper. Speaking to the media after the West Ham clash, the Dutchman said (via Stretty News):

“Mistakes are part of football and in this team you have to deal with it and bounce back because it is a team sport. Over the season he is the one with the most clean sheets and also we did it as a team. It can happen, it’s football but everybody has to take responsibility.”

Manchester United remain in fourth position despite the defeat. They have 63 points from 34 matches, while Liverpool are fifth with 62 points after 35 matches. The Red Devils will return to action on May 13 to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

