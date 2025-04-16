Jamie Carragher names three players that Liverpool should look to sign in the summer

Jamie Carragher has identified three players he thinks Liverpool need to sign this summer. With a Premier League title on the horizon and a rebuild pending, the former defender has urged the Reds to spend shrewdly to remain in the hunt for dominance.

Ad

He identified Newcastle forward Alexander Isak as the top available option up front, applauding the striker's form. However, the potential stumbling block is that he might cost over £100 million. Carragher said on the It's Called Soccer! podcast (via Metro):

"The one that every club would love is Isak, isn’t it? I don’t think we’re in a position where this is absolutely great centre-forwards all around Europe. Do I think Liverpool could go and buy Isak? I don’t know... I don’t think they’ll go and break the bank for him."

Ad

Trending

Carragher selected left-back as a priority position to fill and identified Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez as a shrewd purchase. He explained that a move for Kerkez could be easily completed due to a prior link between Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes and Bournemouth:

"You see some of the players that Bournemouth have. He [Richard Hughes] brought the manager, Andoni Iraola, in as well and he brought Kerkez to the club who has been fantastic this season.

Ad

"He obviously likes him, he must have a relationship with the player and the agent, so I look at that and think that it probably makes sense."

Lastly, Carragher suggested Hugo Ekitike as a more realistic striker option. The 22-year-old has rebuilt his career at Eintracht Frankfurt after a tough time at Paris Saint-Germain. With 21 goals this season, the Frenchman is also a more realistic choice than Isak:

Ad

"There’s the lad at Eintracht Frankfurt, Ekitike. That smacks to me the kind of player that Liverpool would sign. He’s 22, he’s at a club where you think they could be a selling club... it almost looks to me like the type of player that the Reds would sign rather than maybe going for an Isak."

Ad

The Merseysiders have yet to make any major moves ahead of the transfer window, as the focus remains on contract renewals.

Liverpool to lose vice-captain, as Salah signs new contract and Van Dijk nears renewal

Vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is nearing a summer exit from Liverpool, with Real Madrid ready to sign the right-back on a free transfer. After turning down a lucrative contract extension from Anfield, the England international has allegedly agreed to a five-year contract with the Spanish club (via talkSPORT).

Ad

The full-back has become the only outstanding from the Reds' core trio to turn down a renewal. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have moved ahead of the 26-year-old. The former has signed, while the latter is on the brink of signing a new deal.

Real Madrid are working to complete Alexander-Arnold's move in time for the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18. However, his contract will formally run out at the end of June. Should Liverpool agree to release him somewhat ahead of schedule, FIFA's unique transfer window for the tournament could allow an early registration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More