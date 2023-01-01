Javier Tebas hits out at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr for calling out LaLiga after getting racially abused 

La Liga president Javier Tebas has refuted Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.'s accusations regarding the lack of action from the league on racism.

The Brazilian winger has suffered racist chants and disgusting gestures this season in the Spanish league. The most recent came in Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Valladolid on Friday, December 30.

A section of fans made disgusting remarks towards Vinicius when he was subbed off in the 88th minute for Luka Modric.

After the game, the Real Madrid ace put up a post slamming La Liga for their inaction towards the same:

"Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and @LaLiga continues to do nothing... I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid. In the end it's MY fault."

However, Tebas has refuted Vinicus' claims and shared a list of actions that La Liga have taken against the racists in recent times. On Twitter, he wrote:

"At @laliga we have been fighting RACISM for years. @vinijr is very unfortunate, unfair and it is not true to publish that @laliga does nothing against racism, find out more. We are at your disposal so that ALL TOGETHER, we can go in the same direction."

laliga.com/noticias/nota-… En @laliga llevamos años luchando contra el RACISMO. @vinijr es muy desafortunado,injusto y no es cierto publicar que "@laliga no hace nada contra el racismo, infórmate mejor.Estamos a tu disposición para que TODOS JUNTOS, vayamos en la misma dirección. En @laliga llevamos años luchando contra el RACISMO. @vinijr es muy desafortunado,injusto y no es cierto publicar que "@laliga no hace nada contra el racismo, infórmate mejor.Estamos a tu disposición para que TODOS JUNTOS, vayamos en la misma dirección.👇laliga.com/noticias/nota-…

As seen in the link shared by Tebas himself, Vinicius has unfortunately been on the end of such horrific incidents multiple times in 2022 itself.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's win over Valladolid

Los Blancos returned to action following the FIFA World Cup break with a solid 2-0 win over Valladolid away.

Speaking after the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti praised his team's performance, reserving special praise for Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema. He said (via Real Madrid's official website):

"It was a tough game against a side that grew into the game. We did well in the first half, controlling the game. Valladolid performed well and made it a competitive game. The team wasn't solid enough, but we came away with three points from this difficult game."

He added:

"Both Courtois and Benzema put in a great performance, and Benzema was amongst the goals once again. An unforgettable year is coming to an end in style. We have to keep moving forward slowly to get all the players back to good shape."

Real Madrid are currently second in La Liga, behind Barcelona just on goal difference. They will next face Cacereno in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on January 3.

