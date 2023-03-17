Javier Tebas reveals why La Liga blocked Barcelona from registering Gavi's contract

La Liga president Javier Tebas has explained why the organization blocked Barcelona from registering Pablo Gavi's contract. The Spaniard explained that the Blaugrana's salary cap breach prevented them from registering the midfielder's new contract.

Barcelona and Gavi reached an agreement over a new contract last year but the Catalan giants couldn't register the deal because of La Liga's salary cap rules. However, the club later confirmed in January that they have finally been able to register the player's new contract following a court ruling.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: Gavi's contract renewal registration has been CANCELLED by a court in Barcelona! At the moment, he is no longer a first team player.

[🎖️] | JUST IN: Gavi's contract renewal registration has been CANCELLED by a court in Barcelona! At the moment, he is no longer a first team player. @relevo [🎖️] 🚨🚨| JUST IN: Gavi's contract renewal registration has been CANCELLED by a court in Barcelona! At the moment, he is no longer a first team player.@relevo [🎖️] https://t.co/rXCSC9oTRm

However, according to Relevo, La Liga appealed the decision and the Mercantile Court of Barcelona overturned Gavi’s registration, citing the fact that the club failed to turn in their paperwork on time.

When questioned on the subject, Javier Tebas explained why the Spanish first division blocked the player's new contract, saying:

"[Gavi] has a salary that, as of November, cannot be registered because Barça is over their cap by €200m. We cannot skip the control rules," he was quoted as saying by 90min.

He added:

"Barca has a solution and it is to come with a treasury plan to sign. There are no levers anymore Or, if there are, they cannot use them."

Tebas went on to state that La Liga's ruling isn't strange and pointed fingers at former Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu for ignoring the guidelines and overspending during his tenure.

"If Barça has problems with fair play, we are co-responsible. I never said anything just to annoy Barca," Tebas said.

"With Bartomeu, there were salary limits," he added. "Barca was at the maximum but they went too far. Real Madrid does not spend everything, they had a piggy bank because every year they made €25m profit. Barca did not and have now been penalised."

It is still unclear as to how the Catalan giants will react to the situation but it is largely believed that they'll appeal the case.

Gavi's numbers for Barcelona this season

The midfielder is a vital asset to the Catalan giants.

Pablo Gavi has established himself as a key figure in the Blaugrana's squad under Xavi Hernandez this season. So far during the campaign, he's made 36 appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions, recording two goals and five assists to his name.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are enjoying a brilliant outing on the domestic front this term. The Blaugrana won the Spanish Super Cup after beating Real Madrid in the final back in January and are also leading the race for La Liga title with 65 points in 25 games.

Poll : 0 votes