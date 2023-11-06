"Join a project where you fit like a glove" - Troy Deeney urges PL striker to join Chelsea in January

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has advised Brentford star Ivan Toney to join Chelsea over Arsenal. He believes that Toney would fit in perfectly at Stamford Bridge but could cost over £80 million.

Chelsea are looking to sign a striker when the January window opens and Deeney thinks Toney should be their top choice. He wrote in his column for The Sun:

"Ivan Toney has two options if he leaves in the January ­window — Chelsea or Arsenal. My advice to him would be to join a project where you fit like a glove — and that would be Chełsea. Mauricio Pochettino's biggest problem is still a need for an out-and-out striker. After £1BILLION of spending, where are his 20 goals coming from consistently? So, what is another £100million to them? That's the going rate for a top player nowadays, and I reckon Brentford would accept £80m plus add-ons."

He added:

"Some may argue Chełsea as a club is a circus. Why would any player, especially one who has been out for a lengthy period, want to get involved there as they hover around mid-table with no European football? But elite strikers have this different sort of mindset and arrogance. Ivan will look at that team, that situation, and think: 'Let me show you why I am the Guv'nor.'"

Deenye continued:

"At the age of 27, he will also see a highly talented, young squad at Stamford Bridge that in the next two to three years, could go on to be a real force. At Chelsea, there is a hole, a void, a chance for him to go and deliver instantly at a massive club, and a style that is much more direct and angled around a main man up top."

However, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has stated that Toney is not currently on top of Pochettino's list for January. The Blues have Nicolas Jackson leading their attack this season but he has scored just once in the league so far.

Chelsea and Arsenal chasing Brentford star Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is currently suspended by the FA after breaching their betting rules. He is set to return to action in January and is already attracting interest from Chelsea and Arsenal as per multiple reports.

Both clubs are keen on signing a striker in January. Brentford are aware of the interest but reportedly believe the striker will stay committed to the club.

However, The Sun report claims that Toney is thinking of leaving the London club when the window opens as he wants to challenge for trophies. The Englishman has scored 32 goals in 68 Premier League matches for The Bees.