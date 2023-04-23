"Joke club" "Why do you hate us so bad?" - Barcelona fans accuse Xavi of 'being in love' with summer signing as he starts against Atletico Madrid

Catalan fervor runs high as Barcelona faithful have expressed their discontent with Xavi Hernandez's choice to field Marcus Alonso in the starting lineup against Atletico Madrid. The ex-Chelsea fullback's transition to Camp Nou has been a mixed bag, leaving supporters longing for more.

Xavi's unwavering confidence in the 32-year-old has seen Alonso take the field in seven La Liga fixtures and feature in European competitions as well. While he managed to find the back of the net against Manchester United, it hasn't been enough to win the hearts of the Blaugrana enthusiasts.

The majority of Alonso's league appearances have come as a substitute, and Barca's loyal followers firmly believe it should remain that way. They took to Twitter's digital battleground to voice their disapproval, bombarding Xavi with a barrage of critiques. A few of the impassioned tweets include:

Titanic tussle awaits as Barcelona host Atletico Madrid in La Liga showdown

Camp Nou braces itself for a colossal clash as league leaders Barcelona play host to third-placed Atletico Madrid in a game that's sure to have fans on the edge of their seats. With the La Liga title race in full swing, every point counts, and this fixture is a pivotal one on the Spanish football calendar.

As it stands, Barca rule the roost with a comfortable eight-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Atletico, just two points shy of their neighbors, are eager to secure a higher spot and maintain their impressive form in the league.

Barcelona's title charge has been hampered by recent stumbles against Girona and Getafe, but they remain firmly in control at the summit. This is thanks to a remarkable season that has seen them amass 73 points from 29 games. Despite their European woes and the Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Real Madrid, the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga title still offer a successful campaign for Xavi's men.

However, Atletico Madrid are no pushovers. With an impressive 30 points from their 14 away games, they've proven to be a formidable force on their travels. The head-to-head record between the two titans reveals an even contest, with each team winning twice in their last five encounters. Barcelona, though, emerged victorious in their most recent meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano in January.

As the clock ticks down to kickoff, one thing is certain: the stage is set for a thrilling showdown in this latest chapter of the La Liga title race.

