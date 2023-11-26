Journalist explains why Mikel Arteta was furious with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during 1-0 Brentford win

According to journalist Kaya Kaynak, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was furious with Aaron Ramsdale during their Premier League clash against Brentford on Nov. 25.

The Gunners won the away game by a score of 1-0, courtesy of Kai Havertz's 89th-minute header. Ramsdale started the game between the posts as David Raya, on loan from Brentford, wasn't allowed to face his parent club.

The match marked Ramsdale's first league start since their Sep. 3 win against Manchester United (3-1) at the Emirates. While Ramsdale was solid for his team in the second half, he made a poor error in the first half.

Ramsdale held on to the ball too long on one occasion and was caught in possession inside the area. However, Bryan Embeumo's effort was brilliantly saved off the line by Declan Rice in the 13th minute.

According to Football.london's Kaya Kaynak, at the next goal kick, Arteta furiously told Ramsdale to not play short with Gabriel Magalhaes and send a long goal kick. Ramsdale, however, played a short kick, adding to Arteta's frustration and anger.

Expand Tweet

Ramsdale lost his place as Arsenal's first choice since David Raya's loan arrival from Brentford. Raya's ineligibility gave the Englishman a chance to showcase his quality, which was on display for most of last season.

Ramsdale has made eight appearances across competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets. Arsenal, meanwhile, moved atop the Premier League table with the win. They have 30 points from 13 matches and trail second-placed Manchester City by a point.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's game against Brentford by the numbers

While Aaron Ramsdale made one poor error against Brentford, he was solid for the most part. He made one save and completed one high claim, along with 15 passes. He successfully played six long balls and made one clearance.

Arsenal will return to action on Nov. 29 to take on Lens in the UEFA Champions League. David Raya can be expected to take over from Ramsdale again, as he has started all four Champions League games for the club this season.