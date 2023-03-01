Journalist names 7 stars Liverpool could target and 8 players who could be offloaded by Jurgen Klopp this summer

Liverpool has identified seven players as their summer targets while earmarking eight potential outgoings, as per CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

The Reds have been touted to break the bank this summer due to their poor 2022-23 season so far. Jurgen Klopp's side is currently seventh in the Premier League table with just 36 points from 23 matches. The club has already been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, with a likely UEFA Champions League last-16 exit on the horizon.

“I’m now here at Liverpool - I am exactly in the place where I want to be. Yes, I am exactly in the place where I want to be”. Jurgen Klopp: “We will do many changes in the summer. We know we need that, this summer we’ve to do something”, tells Sky.“I’m now here at Liverpool - I am exactly in the place where I want to be. Yes, I am exactly in the place where I want to be”. Jurgen Klopp: “We will do many changes in the summer. We know we need that, this summer we’ve to do something”, tells Sky. 🚨🔴 #LFC“I’m now here at Liverpool - I am exactly in the place where I want to be. Yes, I am exactly in the place where I want to be”. https://t.co/vXb5ALWGiA

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs confirmed that Liverpool are planning to restructure their midfield with Jude Bellingham. He wrote:

"First and foremost, they want to revamp their midfield. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham remains a priority target. They have put a lot of legwork into signing him already. Real Madrid and Manchester City remain their two primary rivals."

Naming two other midfield targets for the Reds, Jacobs added:

"Even if Liverpool succeed with Bellingham, he won't be the only midfielder they try to bring in. Wolves' Matheus Nunes is a real possibility, although contrary to some reports, nothing has been pre-agreed between the clubs. Mason Mount is another midfielder to watch. Chelsea still feel they have the situation under their control as they look to extend Mount's contract."

Jacobs also claimed that the Anfield side is aiming to strengthen its backline in the upcoming summer transfer window. He elaborated:

"Liverpool will also look to bolster their defence. They are tracking RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, who Chelsea almost pre-agreed a deal for last summer. The Croatian is attracting plenty of interest, including from Manchester City as well as Real Madrid and PSG. There is a £98 million buyout clause, but it doesn't become active until summer 2024."

Naming three other center-backs apart from Gvardiol, Jacobs added:

"Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka is another name of note and he's available on a free transfer as things stand. Liverpool have long been linked with Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, a Juventus target, and I am also told that they, like Spurs, would consider Wolves' Max Kilman."

Ben Jacobs provides insight into potential Liverpool outgoings ahead of the 2023-24 season

In his Caught Offside column, Ben Jacobs shed light on Arthur Melo's future at the Merseyside outfit after his disastrous loan spell. He wrote:

"Not all Liverpool incomings will be apparent before the outgoings are clear. Arthur Melo will not be signed permanently. Liverpool did agree to an option to buy for £33 million with Juventus, but I am told it was just a 'give'. They have always seen Melo as a straight loan."

Identifying seven stars who could leave this summer, Jacobs added:

"Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner are all currently heading towards free agency. Nathaniel Phillips, Joel Matip and Adrian are all likely to leave too. Jurgen Klopp wants to keep Roberto Firmino. Even at 31, he's seen as a positive influence on and off the field."

Firmino, who is in the final four months of his deal, could join Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Milner on their way out of Anfield on a Bosman move this summer. However, a contract renewal is deemed to be likely.

