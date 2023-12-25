Journalist reveals what Manchester United can expect from January transfer window after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover

Manchester United will have a normal transfer window despite the 25% takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, claims Mark Ogden. The ESPN journalist stated that the Glazers will have control over the moves in the winter window as the Premier League approval for the new owner takes 6-8 weeks.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Ogden claimed that Manchester United fans will be excited to see the Glazers take a backseat, but they will have to wait until the summer to see its full effects. The winter window will not give any control to Ratcliffe, and he will only be able to start working at the club from February. He said:

"Well, they (fans) should be excited in the sense that the Glazers are taking a backseat from the football side of it and their influence is diminishing. But, you know, let’s put the brakes in a little bit. This isn’t going to get ratified by the Premier League for six to eight weeks, so the January transfer window, that’s irrelevant."

He added:

That’s not going to make any difference because Sir Jim will probably won’t have his arrival on the board signed off until February. So, January is going to be a normal Glazer transfer window which means not a lot will happen. They might get a couple of players out, might get a couple on loan at the end of it, but nothing substantial.”

Manchester United are struggling for points this season and are 8th in the Premier League table. They are 12 points behind Arsenal, who lead the table after 18 matches this season.

Erik ten Hag happy with current Manchester United squad

Erik ten Hag has stated that he is happy with the current Manchester United squad and is not looking for any additions. He said that he was waiting for crucial players of the club to return from their injury troubles.

He said via The Telegraph:

"The current squad, I am happy. As we get our players back, we have a good squad. I think a lot of our… the way it went, the reasons behind… many players not available."

When asked if he was looking to add a forward, he added:

“As I said before, we have players who can do it. They proved it in the past they can do it, but we also have to acknowledge the facts that we didn’t do as a team and we have to take responsibility and of course, football is about winning games and is about scoring goals.”

Manchester United will not be able to spend big next month as they continue to fight their FFP limits.