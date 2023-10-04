Jude Bellingham heaps praises on Real Madrid teammate after thrilling comeback win over Napoli

Jude Bellingham has hailed his Real Madrid teammate Fede Valverde following their thrilling 3-2 UEFA Champions win at Serie A champions Napoli on Tuesday (October 3).

In an instant thriller at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Leo Ostigard fired the hosts in front after 19 minutes. However, Los Blancos hit back through Vinicius Jr. eight minutes later before Bellingham put the visitors ahead 11 minutes before half-time. Displaying his impressive dribbling skills, the 20-year-old midfielder whizzed past several Napoli defenders before finding the back of the net.

The lead proved short-lived, though, as the hosts restored parity nine minutes later, with Piotr Zielinski scoring from the spot following a Nacho Fernandez own goal.

However, Los Blancos had the last laugh, as rasping Valverde drive from distance hit the woodwork and went in off Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret. Carlo Ancelotti's side held on to their lead to make it two wins out of two in the group.

Bellingham lavished praise on Valverde, writing on his Instagram story (as shared by Madrid Zone):

"What a player"

The win in Naples put Los Blancos three points clear of Napoli (3) in Champions League Group C after two games. The La Liga leaders return to domestic action this weekend when they take on Osaasuna at home in La Liga on Saturday (October 7).

"There was a lot of great performances today" - Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has made a sizzling start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer for €103 million.

The 20-year-old has racked up an impressive tally of eight goals and three assists in nine games across competitions. That includes two goals in as many Champions League outings.

Despite his Man of the Match performance on Tuesday, Bellingham showed his humility by saying that he would have voted the entire team as MOTM ahead of him. He said (as per Madrid Zone):

"There was a lot of great performances today, could’ve been anyone. Fede had a great strike, could’ve been him, Toni was brilliant, Edu …. I could name almost the whole team, who I would put instead of me."

Bellingham will now look to continue his scoring ways this weekend in the league against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid seek to remain atop the standings.