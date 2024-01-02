Football fans have offered a range of reactions to reports of Manchester United cutting short left-back Sergio Reguilon's time with the team.

Reguilon, 27, joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal in the summer. The deal included a clause to end the spell midway through the season, which United have exercised, according to transfer news expert David Ornstein.

Ornstein wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 2:

"Sergio Reguilon is rejoining Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester United. Season-long loan included break clause for left-back to return in January & MUFC have activated that option (always minded to do so)."

Fans on the social media platform immediately reacted to the news. Some felt Reguilon was an unnecessary signing for Erik ten Hag's side, while a few noted that his performances didn't exactly set the stage on fire. Others reacted more positively to the Spaniard's time with United.

One fan tweeted:

"Good, we didn't need him and he was average"

Another wrote:

"Jumping ship. Smart move 😂"

Here are some more reactions to rumors of Reguilon departing Old Trafford:

Reguilon was signed by Manchester United following injuries to first-choice left-back Luke Shaw and back-up Tyrell Malacia.

Shaw missed over two months of action before returning in November, and has since played eight times for the club across competitions. The Englishman has missed their last two matches, though. Meanwhile, Malacia is yet to feature this season having suffered a knee injury that required him to undergo surgery.

Sergio Reguilon's stats at Manchester United

Sergio Reguilon's brief stint at Manchester United hasn't brought too many highlights. In fact, the left-back, who was signed as an emergency injury cover, missed a few games due to an unspecified injury himself.

Overall, Reguilon has played 12 times, including nine Premier League games, for the Red Devils this season. He recorded no goals or assists, but averaged 0.9 key passes, 1.4 tackles, 2.3 ball recoveries and 3.6 duels won per match in the league.

The Spaniard now returns to a Tottenham Hotspur side who have found a solid left-back option in Destiny Udogie. The Italian defender has scored once and provided two assists in 17 Premier League matches this term.