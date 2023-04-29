Jurgen Klopp 'personally requests' Liverpool to sign 20-year-old La Liga star - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly 'personally requested' the club to sign Valencia's rising star, Yunus Musah.

According to 90min, the German believes the 20-year-old player could be the solution to his side's midfield woes.

The Reds have struggled for consistency this season and have cited their aging engine room as one of the reasons behind it.

Klopp is hoping for a massive overhaul in the summer transfer window and is keen to bring Musah to Anfield.

The American international is capable of operating in Liverpool's high-intensity system. He can hold the ball well and dribble his way through intricate defenses.

However, Musah won't come cheap, as Valencia have a release clause of £88 million in his contract. That would make him the most expensive signing in Liverpool's history.

Musah came through Valencia's youth academy before breaking into their senior team in 2020 and has since made 103 appearances for Los Che in all competitions, including 89 in La Liga.

His talents didn't go unnoticed on the international stage either as the 20-year-old broke into the United States national team shortly after his debut for Valencia, and has earned 25 caps so far.

But the Reds might be hesitant to invest so much in a young player who is only into his third year playing in a major European league.

Signing a new striker could also be on their agenda as Roberto Firmino is set to depart the club this summer.

Liverpool pushing for strong finish to disappointing season

With three wins in a row, Liverpool are headed for a strong finish in the Premier League following what's been a disappointing campaign.

Victories over Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Ham have brought them up to seventh position in the league table with 53 points from 32 games.

They are now just one point behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand and could secure at least the Europa League spot if they continue their winning streak.

Funnily enough, the Reds play Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday (April 30) in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes