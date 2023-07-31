Jurgen Klopp responds after being asked about Kylian Mbappe signing at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently reacted to reports linking his side with a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward has refused to extend his contract with PSG, which expires next summer, and has been placed on the transfer list by the Ligue 1 giants. The club is desperate to sell Mbappe, 24, this summer, to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

A few clubs have been linked with audacious offers for Mbappe this summer, including Premier League giants Liverpool. Reports suggest that the Reds are looking to sign the player on a one-year loan.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently dismissed the reports, stating that it is impossible for his side to make a move for the Frenchman, given the club's financial condition. He said (via Goal):

"We laugh about it. I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it."

Klopp jokingly added that there is a small possibility that the club is preparing for a move without informing him. He added:

“But it’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me, but that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

How did reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe perform last season?

The French forward enjoyed yet another remarkable individual campaign during the 2022-23 season for PSG and the French national team.

Mbappe guided PSG to another Ligue 1 title, their 11th in total. He scored 29 goals and provided six assists in 34 league appearances. Overall, in 43 appearances for PSG last season, he scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists.

Mbappe also led France to a second-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they narrowly lost out to Argentina on penalties. He scored a hat-trick in the final and won the Golden Boot award with eight goals in the tournament.