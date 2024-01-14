"Just deleted their defensive attributes", "Playing for Madrid" - Barcelona fans slam duo for sub-par performance in loss to Real Madrid

Fans have lambasted the Barcelona defensive pair of Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo following the 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday (January 14).

Vinicius Junior got Los Blancos underway inside seven minutes at Al-Nassr's Alawwal Park and broke into the host team captain Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration.

Three minutes later, Carlo Ancelotti's side were two goals to the good before Robert Lewandowski pulled one back 12 minutes before the break. However, Vincius was on the scoresheet again, completing his hat-trick in the 39th minute.

The next goal of the game also came from Los Blancos, with Rodrygo putting the icing on the cake in the 64th minute as Madrid celebrated their second Super Cup success in three years.

Fans were not impressed with Koundo and Araujo in the Barca backline, with one tweeting:

"It's not his fault that Kounde and Araujo just deleted their defensive atttributes they can't do ahit."

Another chimed in:

"Araujo and Kounde are playing for Madrid, it seems"

Here are a few top reactions on X:

Defeat for Barcelona is their second in three years in the Super Cup, having also lost the 2022 final to their arch-rivals, going down 3-1.

How did Barcelona fare against Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico?

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona also suffered defeat to Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. In a La Liga clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Xavi's side went down 2-1 at home.

New signing Ilkay Gundogan had provided them a sixth-minute lead, but Madrid new boy Jude Bellingham levelled matters 22 minutes from time. In the second minute of stoppge time, the Englishman produced a spectacular winner to give Carlo Ancelotti's side all three points.

Second-placed Real Madrid (48) are seven points ahead of third-placed Barca after 19 games. Girona moved over to the top following a goalless draw at Alaves on Sunday (January 14).