"Just hasn’t quite got it" - Manchester United urged to move on for 30-year-old star after dismal performance against Sevilla

Football pundit Stan Collymore has urged Manchester United to sell defender Harry Maguire following his disastrous performance in their defeat to Sevilla. The Red Devils crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday (April 20) after losing 3-0 to the Andalusians in the second leg of the quarter-finals. They lost the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

United were the masters of their own downfall as David de Gea and Maguire put up erroneous displays, gifting the La Liga side with two goals. The latter in particular has now earned a reputation for being one of the worst centre-backs since he has been making blunders for some time now.

However, the defeat in Sevilla could be the straw that breaks the camel's back, sealing Maguire's fate away from Old Trafford next season. At the very least, this is what Collymore wants United to do by getting the Englishman off their books.

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, he wrote:

"Harry Maguire, through no fault of his own, cost £80m because if you remember Virgil van Dijk cost £75m and everyone was like ‘whoever is sold next, that’s the par for the course price.'"

He added:

"The reality is he’s a very good club man who will give you a solid 7.5 or 8 out of 10, but when you’re looking at the very pointy end of big tournaments he perhaps just hasn’t quite got it."

He further added that Maguire, for all his talents, could fare better with teams residing beneath Manchester United, such as Aston Villa or Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Maguire would be excellent if he went to the tier of clubs underneath because you look at how progressive Brighton are, Villa are…clubs that I would say are upwardly mobile but not quite the finished article in terms of the top four. I think that Maguire still has plenty to offer in that type of outfit."

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City on an £80 million transfer in 2019, a world record fee for a defender. He has since made 172 appearances for the Red Devils.

Manchester United eyeing FA Cup after Europa League heartbreak

Manchester United's Europa League campaign might be over, but there's still hope for another trophy this season as they are currently active in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils will face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday for a place in the finals. They aim to pick up their second title after their Carabao Cup win in February. However, the Seagulls are coming off the back of a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League and will be fancying their chances at Wembley too.

Erik ten Hag could drop Harry Maguire from the XI following his dismal performance in Seville. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial could also be benched in favor of Wout Weghorst.

Manchester United will also be bolstered by the return of their talismanic playmaker Bruno Fernandes after serving his one-game in Europe.

The winner of this tie will face either Manchester City or Sheffield United in the finals on June 3, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes