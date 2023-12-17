“Just a matter of time” - Manchester United summer signing sends reassuring message amid poor run of form

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has sent a message as he continues to be under scrutiny from fans and pundits.

The Cameroon international has endured a torrid start to his Red Devils career following his big-money move from Inter Milan in the summer. Onana joined Manchester United from Inter in a deal reportedly worth £47.2 million. However, he has made the headlines for the wrong reasons more often than not costing his side with several blunders.

The under-pressure former Ajax keeper, however, has vowed to make a strong comeback and has hit out at his critics. The 27-year-old insisted that the best keeper in the UEFA Champions League last season cannot become the worst keeper in the world in just a few months.

Onana is confident that he will prove his worth at Old Trafford sooner or later. The former Inter Milan shot-stopper told Sky Sports, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“You want to tell me in 6 months, the best goalkeeper in Champions League last season can become the worst in the world? Nah. I know it’ll be alright here at Man United. It’s just matter of time."

Onana has made 24 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions keeping just seven clean sheets and conceding 39 goals. He has kept five clean sheets in 16 Premier League outings while conceding 21 goals.

Manchester United identify 2 potential Erik ten Hag replacements: Reports

Journalist Dean Jones has reported that Manchester United are prioritising Roberto De Zerbi and Julen Lopetegui as potential replacements for Erik ten Hag over Graham Potter.

It was claimed that Potter was the leading candidate for the Old Trafford hot seat with Erik ten Hag's hanging in balance. The transfer insider, though, insisted that there are doubts regarding Potter following his poor stint with Chelsea.

Jones told Give Me Sport, as quoted by Caught Offside:

“My personal information has been that Lopetegui and maybe even Roberto De Zerbi would be stronger contenders than Potter and I have to admit I have extreme reservations about Potter being able to handle life at Old Trafford based on what we saw from him at Chelsea.”

Potter has been without a job since his axing from Chelsea in April. Meanwhile, Lopetegui is also available since parting ways with Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 8, 2023.

Roberto De Zerbi, on the other hand, is doing an incredible job at Brighton & Hove Albion since being appointed as Potter's replacement at the Amex Stadium. He led them to top their UEFA Europa League group and they sit eighth in the Premier League standings.