"Just when you think FIFA couldn’t get anymore crazy" - Fans in disbelief as FIFA decide to host 2030 World Cup in 3 different continents

FIFA have just announced the schedule for the upcoming 2030 World Cup and the big takeaway is that the tournament will take place in three different continents. Africa, Europe, and South America will be the three continents hosting the premier international football tournament in 2030.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are in disbelief as a result of the governing body's decision.

FIFA have announced that Morocco (Africa), Spain and Portugal (Europe), will host the biggest football event on earth in 2030. However, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the World Cup, South American countries Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will host the first three matches of the competition.

All six teams will earn automatic qualifications to the next round of the tournament.

While the format gives the tournament a true 'world' cup vibe, some fans find it crazy. After all, it's an unprecedented style in the history of the sport, or any sport for that matter. One fan reacted to the same on Twitter, writing:

"Just when you think FIFA couldn’t get anymore crazy…."

Here are some of the best reactions on X after FIFA announced the format for the 2030 edition of the World Cup:

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reacted to the 2030 World Cup's format

Football is a global sport and more often than not, it unites fans across the globe. The World Cup, meanwhile, is the biggest sporting event on planet Earth and has a massive viewership.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino echoed the same sentiment as he recently explained the decision to make the 2030 World Cup a global competition. Speaking on the matter, Infantino said (via The Guardian):

“In a divided world, Fifa and football are uniting. The Fifa council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the Fifa World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way."

He added:

"As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries – Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay – will organise one match each of the Fifa World Cup 2030. The first of these three matches will of course be played at the stadium where it all began, in Montevideo’s mythical Estádio Centenário, precisely to celebrate the centenary edition of the Fifa World Cup.”

The World Cup started in 1930 and South American countries, more often than not, have put on memorable performances on the stage. Brazil (five times), Argentina (thrice), and Uruguay (twice) have illustrious records in the competition. Hence, that might be a reason that FIFA decided to commemorate it by bringing it to South America despite Morocco, Spain, and Portugal being the official hosts.