Juventus manager Max Allegri interested in signing Arsenal star - Reports

According to recent reports, Juventus manager Max Allegri is interested in signing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka while offering Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic to the Gunners in return, according to Calciomercato.

The 21-year-old England international has already established himself as one of football's most promising young talents.

Gunners @Goonerplanet calciomercatoweb.it/2022/12/30/cal… Max Allegri's dream is to sign Bukayo Saka. Some market intermediaries would have proposed a swap between the England star and Dusan Vlahovic. [ @cmercatoweb Max Allegri's dream is to sign Bukayo Saka. Some market intermediaries would have proposed a swap between the England star and Dusan Vlahovic. [@cmercatoweb] calciomercatoweb.it/2022/12/30/cal…

However, Juventus may have to get creative to land the young winger. The Italian giants are reportedly considering offering Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic in a trade deal to try and persuade Arsenal to sell Saka. Vlahovic, who is 22 years old, is a highly-rated striker who has scored 16 goals in 36 appearances at the Allianz Stadium since his arrival in January 2022.

A potential trade would see Vlahovic join the north London-based club while Saka would make a move to Juventus. It is unclear at this stage whether Arsenal would be interested in such a deal. Still, it is thought that Juventus are keen to bring in fresh talent to help revitalize their squad after a disappointing ongoing season.

Saka has been instrumental to Mikel Arteta's ecosystem at the Emirates Stadium, playing a pivotal role in their domination in the ongoing Premier League season. He has seven goals and six assists in 22 appearances for the Gunners this season.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, dumped huge offers from Premier League clubs, including the Gunners, to join Juventus in the 2022 January transfer window. However, the Serbian international has found himself at a crossroads with club manager Allegri and is reportedly seeking a way out.

Sensing an opportunity to poach him, the Gunners have begun their pursuit again. Meanwhile, Chelsea are also being linked with the talented 22-year-old striker for a move in the winter transfer window.

Manu Heredia @ManuHeredia21



Arsenal, Chelsea y sobre todo Manchester United estarían muy interesados en el delantero de la Juventus.



El potencial que sigue teniendo es tremendo. Mientras Dusan Vlahovic se lleva alguna crítica en Turín, dice @CorSport que en la Premier League andan locos por llevárselo.Arsenal, Chelsea y sobre todo Manchester United estarían muy interesados en el delantero de la Juventus.El potencial que sigue teniendo es tremendo. Mientras Dusan Vlahovic se lleva alguna crítica en Turín, dice @CorSport que en la Premier League andan locos por llevárselo.Arsenal, Chelsea y sobre todo Manchester United estarían muy interesados en el delantero de la Juventus.El potencial que sigue teniendo es tremendo. https://t.co/1hbI2vH6Qf

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will entertain any offers for Bukayo Saka, but a deal involving Vlahovic might change the dynamics around it.

Arsenal interested in poaching Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot after his World Cup heroics with France

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Adrien Rabiot, the Juventus midfielder who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Rabiot has been impressive with France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, creating buzz among clubs interested in signing a midfielder in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ Arsenal are trying to sign 27-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be out of contract at Juventus in the summer.



[Source: Repubblica] Arsenal are trying to sign 27-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be out of contract at Juventus in the summer.[Source: Repubblica] 🚨 Arsenal are trying to sign 27-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be out of contract at Juventus in the summer. [Source: Repubblica] https://t.co/5n13XH7Ufy

His contract with Juventus expires in the summer and it is believed that the Gunners are keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. Rabiot is expected to have several options available, but it remains to be seen whether he will choose to move to the Premier League giants.

Poll : 0 votes