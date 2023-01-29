Juventus monitoring 25-year-old Arsenal star's situation with the Gunners set to complete signing of Ivan Fresneda - Reports

Arsenal are set to make a decision on left-back Kieran Tierney amid interest from Serie A giants Juventus in the player. This comes after journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the Gunners are now close to signing Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, should the North London club bring Fresneda in, Tierney would become available on the market. Juventus could be interested in bringing him in as he is seen as the successor to Alex Sandro.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano gave an update on the Gunners' pursuit of Fresneda. He said:

"Let’s see how it will progress. The player has to decide, it’s really important to understand what the player wants to do.

“I’m told that the German club is also moving behind the scenes on Fresneda, but now Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal are leading the race.”

With the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Tierney has fallen down the pecking order for manager Mikel Arteta, starting only 12 games. According to CBS Sports' James Benge, Arteta could make some rotations to his squad if Fresneda arrives.

He said:

“There is this growing expectation at Arsenal right now that Kieran Tierney could move in the summer. I don’t think Arsenal would push him out the exit door but now he’s not a guaranteed starter. I think if the right offer came in, all parties are kind of thinking this is something that might happen, not guaranteed.

“In that case, what you could see is Fresneda coming in to play alongside Ben White as the two right-backs and then [Takehiro] Tomiyasu actually basically becomes the back-up left-back, it’s a role he’s played quite a bit for Arteta."

Arsenal new offer for star midfielder rejected

Moises Caicedo has publicly requested a move out of Brighton.

Arsenal have had a second offer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners submitted an offer of £60m plus £10m in add-ons but the Seagulls are set to reject the offer as they are demanding £80m for their star midfielder.

The midfielder has submitted a transfer request and has publicly asked for a move. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

'The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.'

Caicedo missed the team's training session and is also expected to play no part in Brighton's FA Cup clash against Liverpool.

