"Keep away from the Guinness!" - Manchester United legend makes hilarious claim when asked to give advice to Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has impressed in his debut season with Manchester United and the national team of England. He has also attracted the attention of the football world with his performances.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson was asked to give his take on the 18-year-old midfielder but admitted that Mainoo needs no advice at the moment.

"That lad doesn’t need it and my advice is that these days, keep away from the Guinness! Mainoo’s a broad lad, probably the same size as me now... without the belly," Robson said, via United District.

Kobbie Mainoo has appeared in 26 games across all competitions for the Red Devils this season, with three goals and two assists. He also made his debut with the Three Lions in the international window a couple of weeks ago.

Juventus wanted Kobbie Mainoo to become the next Paul Pogba, says pundit

Kobbie Mainoo has been in exceptional form in his debut season with Manchester United, but it appears that not all football fans were surprised by that.

According to Polish sports journalist Pawel Klama, Mainoo was considered a generational talent, thanks to his talent and self-confidence, and Juventus wanted to bring him as the new Paul Pogba.

"He was definitely one of those young boys who immediately attracted attention, and as I have been observing the Manchester academy for almost 15 years, he is for sure one of the most generational talents in the academy. We all know about the Class of 92’, but honestly I've never seen then or now a kiddo like him. I believe he will cope with all that matters. many compare him to Pogba, but when it comes to possibilities, self-confidence, and character - I would rather compare him to [David] Beckham," Klama said in an interview with TalkSport.

As for Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United have no plans to let him go and interested teams will need to make a very lucrative offer to convince the Red Devils to agree to a deal. The English midfielder, whose reported market value is €35 million, is under contract with the club through the summer of 2028.

