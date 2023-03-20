"Keep booing Messi though" - PSG superstar gets called a 'bottler' on Twitter for his disasterclass in 2-0 Rennes defeat 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was heavily criticized by some fans on Twitter as they claimed that Lionel Messi is undeservingly being blamed. The attacks on Mbappe came after the Parisian club's 2-0 loss to Stade Rennes in the Ligue 1 home clash on 19 March.

Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo were the scorers for Bruno Genesio's team.

While Mbappe has been in spectacular form this season, scoring 31 goals and providing eight assists in 33 matches, he failed to make an impact against Rennes.

The Frenchman missed two big chances and completed only one out of his six attempted dribbles. He completed zero crosses and lost possession of the ball a massive 15 times during the 90 minutes.

Fans launched scathing attacks on the superstar number. 7. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Another pass by Messi, another wasted chance by Mbappe. Keep booing Messi though."

Another said through his tweet:

"Can't believe Mbappé bottled this insane Messi pass..."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Kylian Mbappe's disasterclass during PSG vs. Rennes:

Context Ronaldo @ContextRonaldo Another pass by Messi, another wasted chance by Mbappe.



Keep booing Messi though. Another pass by Messi, another wasted chance by Mbappe.Keep booing Messi though. https://t.co/q3gQBF3G2a

Jayslzvsthwrld @jayslzvsthwrld @ContextRonaldo Don’t worry turtle will cover up this disaster class with a goal that Messi assisted then you’ll here about how mbappe is carrying Messi, I really hope Barca bring him home man @ContextRonaldo Don’t worry turtle will cover up this disaster class with a goal that Messi assisted then you’ll here about how mbappe is carrying Messi, I really hope Barca bring him home man

mx ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @MessiMX30iiii Can't believe Mbappé bottled this insane Messi pass... Can't believe Mbappé bottled this insane Messi pass... https://t.co/8GcRQG4yxe

maa'shuuq-farebii @im_ysir @MessiMX30iiii If it was Halaand it definitely a goal…Mbappe’s finishing is actually overrated @MessiMX30iiii If it was Halaand it definitely a goal…Mbappe’s finishing is actually overrated

Manchester United youngster is a massive fan of PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Alejandro Garnacho's fandom for Cristiano Ronaldo is well documented. However, it turns out that the Manchester United youngster is a massive admirer of PSG superstar Lionel Messi as well.

Argentina's youth team's co-ordinator, Bernard Romeo recently said (via Sportz Wiki):

“Garnacho is very convinced about playing for the Argentina national team. You go into his house and he has all photos of Messi! The Spanish national team manager had called him and he was very clear. He answered out of respect, but he has decided to play for Argentina.”

Fans might expect to see Garnacho play alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for La Albiceleste soon.

While the United star has represented both Spain and Argentina at the youth levels, he is set to continue his senior career for La Albiceleste.

Garnacho has given the fans glimpses of his talent with his performances for the Red Devils this season. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 29 matches for the senior team. Fans can expect more from the national team in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes