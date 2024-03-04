“Keep working hard” - Ian Wright and Jamal Musiala react as 21-year-old Arsenal star keeps shining on loan

Ian Wright and Jamal Musiala have hailed Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth after the 21-year-old found the back of the net for Austrian side Sturm Gruz.

Biereth has been in impressive form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 22 appearances across competitions. He has looked sharp since joining Sturm Gruz in January, scoring five times and setting up another goal in seven appearances.

Biereth recently took to social media to celebrate after scoring and assisting against Wolfsberger on March 4.

Both Ian Wright and Jamal Musiala commented on his post. Musiala left two fire emojis while Wright wrote:

"Keep working hard."

Iam Wright and Jamal Musiala's comments/ Image via: The Boot Room

Arsenal's two main strikers, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, haven't been able to find the back of the net regularly this season. While Mikel Arteta's side are expected to make new signings in January, Biereth could also be an option for the Gunners next season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta previews Sheffield United clash

Arsenal play Sheffield United on Monday, March 4, in a Premier League away clash. It's a crucial match for the Gunners considering the closely contested title race.

Mikel Arteta thinks his side are in for a tough outing and said they need to earn a win. He said to the media ahead of the game (via the Gunners' website):

“First of all, you have to earn the right to win the games. We want to be ruthless and efficient in front of goal and I think lately we’ve been really good."

Arteta added:

“With every team we look at the weaknesses and the strengths and try to take the game to the opponent, but I’m saying this because I know [Sheffield United] really well. I analysed them many years ago and the things that Chris did, and I learned from his teams. I’m telling you, it’s going to be a really tough match.”

The north Londoners have 58 points from 26 matches, four less than second-placed Manchester City and five less than league leaders Liverpool. Arteta's side, though, have a game in hand.