"Keep working hard and see what you can achieve"- Former Chelsea star sends message to Mykhailo Mudryk

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko shared a piece of advice for his compatriot and Blues forward Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mudryk arrived at Stamford Bridge in January from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Blues shelled out a whopping fee that could rise up to €100 million for the Ukraine international. He has, however, so far failed to live up to the expectations, providing just two assists in 17 games for the Blues.

Shevchenko, who represented the west London club for three years (including a season-long loan spell at AC Milan), said about Mudryk (via Sport BIBLE):

“Mudryk is very young but I think he is quite confident. I saw his interview and he knows his quality. Chelsea signed him for eight years, it’s a long-term contract and they believe in the quality of the player. In football if you have the opportunity you have to take it. I think he’s going to have plenty of opportunities but we’ll see how it goes."

The 2004 Ballon d'Or winner added:

“For me he is quality, he is sharp, he’s strong, he’s fast and you just have to adapt better for Premier League football. The best advice is to just believe in yourself. I think he has this quality. He knows he’s a good player. My best advice is just keep working hard and see what you can achieve.”

Mudryk's raw ability is undeniable as he contributed 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 games for Shakhtar Donetsk. However, he needs polishing to be a success in the top European leagues. The onus will be upon new manager Mauricio Pochettino to get the best out of the 22-year-old.

A look at Andriy Shechenko's Chelsea career

Andriy Shevchenko became the best player in the world during his time at AC Milan. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2004, a testification of his tremendous ability on the pitch.

The then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho spent €30 million to bring Shevchenko to Stamford Bridge and partner him alongside Didier Drogba in attack. Shevchenko scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 77 matches for the Blues.

He arguably played the best football of his career at AC Milan prior to the move to the Premier League.

The legendary striker still managed to win the EFL Cup with the Blues. Shevchenko hung up his boots in 2012 with Dynamo Kyiv being his last club. He is widely regarded as one of the most lethal goalscorers in the history of football.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes