"Kim Kardashian flew all the way to Japan to watch Cristiano Ronaldo" - Twitter explodes as Al-Nassr and PSG play out entertaining 0-0 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr played out a goalless draw against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their pre-season friendly in Japan on Tuesday (July 25). Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

Ronaldo played 66 minutes in the game and had a good performance, as the Portugal captain linked up play well and also came close to scoring on a few occasions.

He attempted a bicycle kick on one occasion, but his toe poke attempt was brilliantly denied by Parisians custodian Gianluigi Donnaruma. While Neymar Jr. was in the Parisians squad, the Brazilian superstar remained an unused substitute.

Overall, it was a hard-fought game despite being a friendly. Al-Alamy showed big improvements from their performances in the last two games against Benfica and Celta Vigo.

Fans reacted on Twitter

"Messi had to go to America for Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian to notice him. Meanwhile Tom Brady flew all the way to England, and Kim Kardashian flew all the way to Japan to watch Cristiano Ronaldo. Not everyone has Cristiano's pull."

What PSG's Vitinha said about facing Cristiano Ronaldo in clash with Al-Nassr?

PSG star Vitinha squared off against his international teammate Ronaldo as the Parisians played Al-Nassr in their pre-season friendly in Japan.

About going up against his national team captain, Vitinha acknowledged that Ronaldo is a teammate of his at the international level. The midfielder, though, said that the Parisians were keen to win the pre-season showdown (via CristianoXtra):

"Cristiano Ronaldo, as you know everyone knows him and he's a teammate of mine in the national team. I wish him the best, but it's a pre-season game, and we want to win it."

While the clash ended in a goalless draw, both teams will have positives from it. Al-Alamy certainly made improvements as Luis Castro's team ended their losing run. PSG, meanwhile, are still getting in shape under new manager Luis Enrique.