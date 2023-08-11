"Klopp has no pull", "Arthur Melo is still available" - Fans react as Moises Caicedo has reportedly decided to join Chelsea despite Liverpool bid

Moises Caicedo has stunned Liverpool by informing them that he wants to join Chelsea despite the Reds agreeing a £110 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Caicedo has told Jurgen Klopp's side that he only wants to head to Stamford Bridge. The Ecuadorian midfielder has had an agreement on personal terms with Mauricio Pochettino's Blues since late May.

Chelsea are now reportedly set to make a fresh bid to get a deal with Brighton over the line. They are reported to have offered £100 million to the Seagulls when an auction was held on Thursday (August 10), per The Athletic. Liverpool hijacked the west Londoners' move for Caicedo and offered a staggering £110 million deal that was accepted.

Yet, Caicedo has seemingly turned down the opportunity to join the Anfield giants and instead wants to head to west London. The news has stunned both clubs' supporters as the transfer saga has taken yet another twist.

Liverpool boss Klopp had come out earlier in his pre-match press conference ahead of the two sides' meeting this weekend and confirmed the agreement. He stated (via Liverpool Echo):

"The fee with the club is agreed. We will see what that means. We aren't a club with endless resources and we didn't expect a couple of things to happen this summer. Then it happened."

Chelsea have eyed Caicedo throughout the summer and their eagerness to sign him looks to have paid dividends. It comes at the expense of Liverpool who looked to have broken the British transfer record.

One rival fan prodded the stick at Klopp and told the Reds to retarget their former flop Arthur Melo:

"I heard Arthur Melo is still available."

Another rival fan has mocked the German tactician for failing to convince the Ecuador international of a move to Anfield:

"Klopp has no pull lmfao. Enjoy Romania."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a shocking development in the Caicedo transfer saga:

Romano confirms Caicedo wants move to Chelsea.

Fan alludes to Blues fans celebrating the news.

Fan takes aim at Liverpool.

Fan mocks Jurgen Klopp.

Another fan continues to mock the Reds boss.

Fan jokingly advises the Reds to target Arthur.

The Merseysiders are mocked once more.

Jurgen Klopp claimed there was 'no distraction' ahead of Liverpool's clash with Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues host Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Liverpool's opening game of the season against Chelsea on Sunday (August 13) has another extraordinary layer to it regarding the Caicedo saga. Both Premier League giants have gone toe-to-toe for the Ecuadorian in the last 24 hours.

It appeared that Klopp's Reds had succeeded in the battle for the young Brighton midfielder. However, he has now informed the Merseysiders that he only wants to move to the Blues.

Still, Klopp stressed that there were no distractions heading into this weekend's clash between the two at Stamford Bridge. He said in his pre-match presser (via the aforementioned source):

"We prepared the Chelsea game for a while. There is no distraction. I think it is two talented football teams, we watched Chelsea on their tour and there were a lot of good things. That's what we have to prepare for. It's their first game and they will want to show up."

It remains to be seen if Caicedo will have made the move to either club come the battle at the Bridge. Either way, one of the most extraordinary transfer sagas has given the fixture an intriguing subplot.