Kobbie Mainoo reacts on social media as he's named Manchester United's January Player of the Month

Kobbie Mainoo took to social media to express his gratitude after being named Manchester United's 'Player of the Month' for January.

Mainoo, 18, has been one of the few success stories at Manchester United this season, slowly becoming a regular first-team feature under Erik ten Hag. Given Casemiro's injury troubles and Sofyan Amrabat's less-than-impressive form, the teenager has recently found favor under the Dutchman.

Mainoo featured in every single minute of his team's three matches in January, including a 2-2 league draw against Tottenham Hotspur on January 14. The defensive midfielder also started in the Red Devils' third and fourth-round FA Cup wins against Wigan Athletic (2-0) and Newport County (4-2), respectively.

Mainoo even bagged his first senior goal in the process, scoring against Newport County on January 28 to help his team secure a fifth-round spot. He was, as a result, named the club's 'Player of the Month' for the month of January.

The club announced the news on social media and Manchester United's No. 37 shared the post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Thanks a lot Reds [red heart emoji]

Kobbie Mainoo's Instagram story.

Manchester United don't have a lot to worry about when it comes to Mainoo's immediate future, given his contract runs until the summer of 2027. He has been on the club's books for the entirety of his professional career so far and has made 14 senior appearances for them.

Bruno Fernandes sends message to Kobbie Mainoo after Manchester United goal

The game against Newport County was a milestone moment in Kobbie Mainoo's young career. He got his first goal for the senior side, side-footing a cut-back from Diogo Dalot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

The goal came six minutes after Bruno Fernandes' seventh-minute opener, and was a neat, first-time right-footed finish that encapsulated the youngster's calmness and quality in tense situations.

Newport scored two goals to draw the game level by the 47th minute, sending the home fans into bedlam. Antony restored his team's lead in the 68th minute while Rasmus Hojlund scored a much-needed goal in second-half stoppage time to clinch the win at Rodney Parade.

After the game, Fernandes shared a post from Manchester United's Instagram account which featured Mainoo, and wrote on his stories:

"First of many kid"

The Red Devils' next task is an away game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday (February 1).