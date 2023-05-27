"Kroos is the best midfielder ever," "Ancelotti out" - Twitter reacts as Real Madrid win 2-1 against Sevilla in penultimate La Liga fixture

Real Madrid managed to earn a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Sevilla in their latest La Liga clash. Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the action unfold.

Rafa Mir gave Sevilla a surprise lead in the third minute of the match. Rodrygo scored a brace to seal all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's team. The Brazilian scored his first from a free kick (29') and Toni Kroos assisted his second in the 69th minute. Sevilla's Argentine defender Marcos Acuna was sent off in the dying stages.

Los Blancos now have 77 points from 37 matches, by virtue of their win. They are four points clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid, having played one game more.

Fans reacted to the result on Twitter with one writing:

"Kroos is the best midfielder ever."

Another claimed:

"Ancelotti out + Renew Ceballos."

Los Blancos have now won two games in a row. They defeated Rayo Vallecano in their last match with Rodrygo scoring a last-gasp winner.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Real Madrid's latest win against Sevilla away from home:

We don't want this formation next season. Too boring

Victorvelder0812 @Victorvelder081

Give Cerbalos that contract..I hope that old would listen, he is the most creative midfielder we have and he plays for the badge..

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to stay at Real Madrid next season

After Real Madrid's 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals (5-1 on aggregate), doubts rose over Carlo Ancelotti's future at the club.

The Italian is contracted until the end of the next season. While he has been the subject of interest from the CBF to become the new Brazil manager, Ancelotti pledged to stay. He recently said (via the Economic Times):

"Everyone knows really well what my situation is: I have contract until the end of the 2024 season and I want to stay."

Spokesperson Emilio Butragueno also spoke about Ancelotti's future. The Los Blancos legend said (via Managing Madrid):

“Ancelotti has one more year in his contract with us and he’s won everything with us. This was just a very bad and sad night, that’s it."

Ancelotti, though, might need to make changes in his tactics next season. Los Blancos' performances during the later part of the season have been far from convincing.

