Kylian Mbappe set to pocket world-record signing bonus if he picks Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is in line to receive an astronomical signing bonus if he completes a move to the Spanish giants this summer. The French forward has long been coveted by Los Blancos and is now much closer to a move than ever.

Mbappe has spent much of the last two years in the news over a move to Real Madrid and was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad in pre-season after failing to sign a new deal. With his contract set to run out in June, the 25-year-old is looking set to complete his dream move on a free transfer.

Real Madrid may not pay a transfer fee to PSG to sign Mbappe, but they will have to pay a significant sum for the player and his entourage. European football expert Andy Brassell has revealed that the forward will receive around £128.5 million as a signing-on bonus from Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe will also be allowed to retain the majority of his image rights but will receive around 50 percent of the salary he was on at PSG. The forward has also agreed to forfeit his £68.5 million loyalty bonus to the French champions in order to facilitate his move to Spain.

Mbappe has had a great career at PSG and is rightly considered an icon of French football at his age. The forward has led Les Bleus to two FIFA World Cup finals and is his club's record goalscorer with 241 goals.

Kylian Mbappe has long been touted as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo, and a move to the Santiago Bernabeu will see him embrace the tag further. He will become the latest French superstar after Karim Benzema and Zinedine Zidane to don the white of Los Merengues if he completes his big-money move.

Real Madrid closing in on Kylian Mbappe's capture

Real Madrid are inching closer to signing French superstar Kylian Mbappe as his PSG contract winds down. The 25-year-old has not signed an extension with the French champions and does not seem like doing so, and Los Blancos are waiting patiently.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish giants are confident of landing the 300-goal forward to bolster their world-class squad even further. The journalist revealed that a decision is expected from the PSG man in the coming weeks.

Mbappe will be joining a young Galactico squad that contains the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. With Carlo Ancelotti remaining at the helm of affairs, the club look set for sustained success.