La Liga star among Israel footballers forced to flee team bus after being caught in between shelling attack during conflict, video surfaces

The Isreal men's football team was attacked during their bus journey towards Kosovo. La Liga star Shon Weissman, who plays for Granada, was also traveling on the bus.

Israel's men's football team was traveling towards the Prishtina City Stadium ahead of their EURO 2024 qualifier against Kosovo on Friday (November 10) when they were caught in the attack.

As soon as the bus was attacked, the officials, coaches, and players were forced to seek safety immediately. They also uploaded a video clip of escaping from the vehicle on their official social media account. They captioned the post:

"Nothing will stop us on our way to Euro 2024."

With the post, the football side has revealed that they will keep moving forward. Shon Weissman, who was given permission to join the national team's training camp on Thursday by La Liga side Granada, was also on the bus.

Israel's EURO Qualifiers against Kosovo were postponed during the last international break because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The two sides will be facing each other on November 12 at the Prishtina City Stadium.

According to France 24, the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) has increased the security of the Israeli football team. Moreover, they have also considered organizing the match in an empty stadium due to security reasons.

La Liga postpones match due to EURO qualifier between Isreal and Kosovo

The La Liga fixture between RCD Mallorca and Cádiz was postponed, earlier this week, after Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi was called to Kosovo's national team's training camp.

The match between the two sides was going to take on November 12, which is also the date for Kosovo and Israel's EURO qualifier. To counter the disadvantage for Mallorca, La Liga postponed the game to November 30.

RCD Mallorca are currently in the 17th spot in the Spanish top division as they have recorded only a single victory in 12 matches. Abdón Prats and Vedat Muriqi have been the top scorers for Mallorca with four goals each. On the other hand, Cadiz are in the 16th position with 10 points.