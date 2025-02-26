LaLiga giants step up interest in signing Liverpool star as Reds transfer stance revealed: Reports

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, who they hope to sign in the summer. The Reds are open to selling the Uruguay international, who has struggled to impress manager Arne Slot this season.

Atletico Madrid are in the market for reinforcement in their striking department, seeing as Antoine Griezmann could be headed for the MLS at the end of the season. CaughtOffside reports that manager Diego Simeone is a big fan of Nunez, and wishes to bring him back to Spain.

Nunez has previously spent time in Spain, playing for Almeria in the Segunda division during the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old has not enjoyed the best of seasons since Slot arrived at Anfield, with the Dutch manager publicly criticizing him in recent weeks.

Los Colchoneros successfully signed striker Julian Alvarez from Manchester City last summer for a fee of around €90 million, and he has scored 20 goals for the club this season. They hope to get a similar impact from former Benfica man Nunez, hence, they are interested in him.

Liverpool are very open to selling Darwin Nunez, who was the subject of serious interest from Al-Nassr last month. They were not willing to sell the striker in the middle of the season but will be open to letting him leave once the season ends.

Atletico Madrid have several other England-based options on their radar, with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wolves loanee Fabio Silva also on their radar.

Nunez has managed just six goals and five assists in 35 appearances for the Reds this season. He was open to moving to Saudi Arabia last month and will be open to leaving Liverpool for a chance to revive his career in Spain.

Liverpool boss slams Darwin Nunez for poor work rate

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has called out striker Darwin Nunez for his poor work rate for the side in recent weeks. The former Feyenoord manager left the 25-year-old striker on the bench for the entirety of his side's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday evening.

Slot spoke ahead of facing Newcastle United on Wednesday, pointing out that Nunez's work rate is what kept him out.

"I helped him by saying you can miss a chance. I wasn't only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn't happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa. I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once, but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it. If you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard," Slot said via BBC.

Darwin Nunez was guilty of a bad miss in his side's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in his most recent appearance for Liverpool. The striker has a shot conversion rate of 10.3 percent and has underperformed his xG by 3.5 this season.

