“Lamine never said Real Madrid cheats” - Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong pins blame on Dani Carvajal as he talks about post-match incident

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has blamed Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal for the brawl after El Clasico. He urged the Spaniard to express his frustration about Lamine Yamal's comments in private and not 'create a scene' on the pitch.

Speaking to the media after the game, De Jong said Real Madrid players chased Yamal after the final whistle. He blamed the opponents for not handling the issue through texts or calls and said (via GOAL):

"I didn't see what happened. I was on the bench and saw a lot of people. When the referee blew his whistle, Real Madrid players went after Lamine. It's a bit exaggerated. You'd have to ask them. In the first half, we weren't sharp with the ball. Madrid hurt with their players up front. In the second half, we lacked the ability to create danger and clear chances."

"If Carvajal wanted to speak with Lamine, call him or text him. Making gestures on the pitch just fuels the fire. Lamine never said Real Madrid cheats, I never heard that. You're team-mates, you know each other. Why do you have to make a scene on the pitch?"

The Catalan side's defender, Ronald Araujo, also jumped in defence of Yamal. He admitted that the teenager is aware of what he is doing and said (via beIN Sports):

“He’s a great professional; he knows what he’s doing. We’re sad, but we move on. There’s a long season ahead, and we trust the work we’re doing.”

Barcelona are now five points behind Los Blancos in the league table after 10 games. They face Elche next in La Liga before taking on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid did not need Lamine Yamal's words to be motivated vs Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has claimed that his players did not need Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal's words ahead of the match to motivate them. He believes that his side were charged up knowing the importance of the game and said (via Yahoo):

“I don’t know if it was extra, but the team was very motivated. We’d been talking about it beforehand, how important the game was. Not just for the three points, but for what a win could mean, for deserving it. I’m very happy for the lads. They needed that feeling of winning a big game. Their motivation was unwavering.”

Los Blancos face Valencia next in the league before taking on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

