"Lamine Yamal unleashed his inner Lionel Messi", "Give Lamine the no 10" - Fans react as Barcelona defeat Mallorca 1-0 in La Liga fixture

Lamine Yamal was the hero for Barcelona as they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over RCD Mallorca in their La Liga clash on Friday, March 8. La Blaugrana continued their fine record against Mallorca, claiming a 25th win in the last 30 meetings between the two sides.

Barcelona have been unlucky with injuries this season, and injuries to Pedri (hamstring) and Frenkie De Jong (ankle) in their last match forced Xavi to make changes. The Spanish manager named teenage striker Marc Guiu in the starting lineup, and Inigo Martinez also made a return to the XI for the game.

La Blaugrana struggled to break down their resolute opposition in the first half and came close to scoring via a missed penalty. Xavi shook things up in the second half with the introduction of some of his big guns, including Robert Lewandowski.

Lamine Yamal started the game and finished it, and it was only fitting that he got the goal that won his side the game. Fans of the club were pleased with the performance of the 16-year-old forward and the club, and made their feelings known on X.

"Lamine Yamal unleashed his inner Lionel Messi for that goal"

"Give lamine the no 10 jersey !!!"

See more reactions from X below;

Barcelona had Lamine Yamal to thank as they picked up all three points against RCD Mallorca in La Liga. They are in second place with 61 points, five points behind leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game less.

Lamine Yamal's stunner helps Barcelona defeat Mallorca

Barcelona bounced back from their drab draw with Athletic Club to pick up all three points narrowly in front of their fans on Friday, March 8. They needed Lamine Yamal to put out his A-game to seal the points and the win against RCD Mallorca.

La Blaugrana fashioned a solitary chance in the first half when Raphinha was brought down in the box. Ilkay Gundogan stepped up and took the resulting penalty, which was saved by the Mallorca goalkeeper.

Yamal featured more prominently in the second half and was close to a goal in the 57th minute, with his vicious effort coming off the woodwork. There were no such worries in the 73rd minute when the 16-year-old curled one into the top corner after a smart interplay.

Lamine Yamal has now contributed four goals and six assists in 27 league appearances this season. The teenage sensation has grown into one of the club's most important players this season.