Laura Woods shares intimate pictures with new love interest Adam Collard, deletes them immediately

English presenter Laura Woods recently shared a couple of intimate pictures with her love interest Adam Collard on her social media account before quickly deleting them.

On Tuesday, October 10, Woods uploaded intimate pictures with Collard on her Instagram story. In the pictures, she can be seen kissing the fitness coach as the two are sitting snugly on a sofa.

However, after only a few minutes, Woods deleted the pictures, which made football fans wonder whether it was a mistake or the TNT sports host did it knowingly.

Woods' Instagram story

According to the Sun, the couple had been going on private dates regularly over the last couple of months before they went to Cornwall. Moreover, the two were also appearing in each other's pictures on social media platforms.

Laura Woods and Adam Collard confirm their romance with an Instagram story

Just before Laura Woods uploaded the intimate pictures with Adam Collard on her Instagram account, the latter confirmed their romance. The couple was going on dates over the last few months, which made the fans assume a love angle between Collard and Woods.

Collard eventually put a full stop to all the assumptions after he uploaded a picture on his Instagram story, where Woods can be seen kissing him.

"Alright x," the fitness coach captioned the picture.

Adam Collard's Instagram story

Earlier this year in July, Woods divulged that she had started dating again after she broke up with England rugby player Alex Corbisiero. According to the Sun, the English presenter and Corbisiero were in a relationship for eight years.

“It was my decision — it was the right one and I’ve never regretted it. We’d lived in each other’s pockets and breaking up with him felt like coming up for air. I am single but I’m also dating," she said about her split (via The Sun).

Adam Collard, meanwhile, hails from Newcastle and he rose to popularity in the ITV2 show Love Island in 2018 when he met Zara McDermott. Last year, he again made his appearance on the same show, where he paired up with Paige Thorne.