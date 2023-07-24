Leading figure in Premier League football accused of r*ping 2 teenage girls, alleged offender working as normal: Reports

A leading Premier League personality has been accused of raping two teenage girls, with one of the incidents occurring in the 1990s.

According to Daniel Taylor of The Athletic, the figure continues to work in Premier League football and has not been subjected to any punishment.

The report claims that during an ongoing investigation of an accusation by Woman A, it was found that the same man was involved in a similar situation in the 1990s. Woman B, the victim from back then, reportedly contacted the police force towards the end of 2021.

However, Woman B was informed that her case could not be taken up because she had waited too long to report on the matter. According to the 1956 Sexual Offences Act, if a victim was between 13 and 15 years of age. A complaint had to be made within a year of the alleged offence.

Following a complicated investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service decided that Woman B's matter would not be pursued further.

Woman A's case, on the other hand, is currently being investigated. London's Metropolitan Police reportedly received a complaint in September 2021, and the accused was asked to appear at a police station on June 12, 2023.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read:

“On Thursday, 23 September 2021, the Met received a crime report regarding a historic rape allegation,” it read. “On Monday, 12 June, a man (age redacted) was interviewed under caution.”

The investigating authorities have not revealed Woman A's age.

English FA issues statement after rape accusations thrown at a Premier League individual

The English Football Association (FA) issued a statement after reports of rape accusations against a Premier League figure arose. In the statement, the FA said that they would investigate the situation in line with their policies while refraining from commenting further.

An FA spokesman said in a statement.:

“We have robust safeguarding measures in place, and all referrals into us are handled in line with our policies and procedures.”

“We investigate and assess all allegations and concerns about individuals who may pose a risk of harm to children and adults in football and, where applicable, can impose proportionate safeguarding measures in accordance with FA safeguarding regulations. We do not comment on individual cases,” it added.

The report by The Athletic states that the FA has the power to suspend the individual in question if he is believed to be a threat to boys or girls of a certain age.

It is believed that the accused continues to work in the Premier League, and no measures have been taken against him.