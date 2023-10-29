"Leave the manager alone" – Pep Guardiola defends Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag ahead of derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has jumped to Manchester United gaffer Erik ten Hag's defence ahead of the two team's Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday (October 29).

Ten Hag, who was named as the Red Devils manager before the start of the 2022-23 season, has received a lot of flak for his team's poor performance in this campaign. He has guided United to five wins and four losses in nine Premier League matches so far in the ongoing season.

During a pre-match press conference, Guardiola was asked to share his two cents on the Dutchman's below-par start to the Premier League campaign. He replied to reporters (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Nine games! Just nine! Manchester United are able to win four, five, six games in a row. When they do that, they'll be on top. They'll be there. Take time. Leave the manager alone to do their jobs. United, still, when something happens are on the highlights all day."

Manchester United, who lifted the League Cup trophy the past season, have struggled to shine in other competitions as well this season. They have lost two of their three UEFA Champions League group-stage matches, while registering a third round win in the Carabao Cup.

Overall, Ten Hag has a fine win percentage of 65.3% during his Manchester United stint. He has guided the Old Trafford outfit to 49 wins, eight draws and 18 losses in 75 matches across competitions so far.

Robbie Savage predicts outcome of contest between Manchester United and rivals City

Speaking to Football365, former Wales international Robbie Savage predicted a 3-1 triumph for Manchester City in their Premier League trip to Manchester United on Sunday (October 29). He said:

"I think there will be a goal in the first half and that will probably come to City. Take into account that no Premier League side has a better record at Old Trafford than City. I think they're in fine form, Haaland will get on the scoresheet and I think there'll be goals."

Manchester City, who lifted their fifth Premier League title in six years the past season, are third in the 2023-24 standings after nine gameweeks. They are currently on 21 points, six ahead of their city rivals.

Pep Guardiola's club, who lost 2-1 at Old Trafford last time around, have an upper-hand over the Red Devils. They have registered seven wins in their last 12 league visits to United's ground, losing just thrice.

As for squad news, the Cityzens will miss Kevin De Bruyne and Manuel Akanji due to a hamstring injury and suspension respectively. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will be without Jadon Sancho, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. They could also miss Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the game against their arch-rivals.