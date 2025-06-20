"Leave him in the USA", "Very useless" - Fans slam Chelsea star after their 3-1 loss to Flamengo in the Club World Cup

Chelsea fans online have criticized Robert Sanchez for his performance in their 3-1 loss to Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup on Friday (June 20). Sanchez conceded three goals and could be blamed for his poor judgment in the build-up to Flamengo's first goal.

Pedro Neto gave the Blues an early lead in the 13th minute. The Portuguese was sharp during a rapid break and banked on a defensive error to put his side ahead.

However, Bruno Henrique slotted in Flamengo's equalizer after receiving a headed layoff from Gonzalo Plata in the 62nd minute. Three minutes later, Danilo scored to give Flamengo the lead.

Chelsea’s odds of restoring parity also witnessed a decline as Nicolas Jackson was sent off for an ugly challenge on Ayrton Lucas in the 68th minute. Wallace Yan placed his strike past Sanchez in the 83rd minute, making the final scoreline 3-1 in favor of Flamengo.

While Chelsea's overall defensive performance was subpar, Sanchez was singled out and criticized by fans online. One of the supporters on X even suggested that Sanchez shouldn't return to Stamford Bridge after the tournament. They tweeted:

"When this tournament is over leave Sanchez in the USA."

"This team in the latter stages of the champions league will be too funny, the big clubs will see Sanchez and laugh at us," another added.

"Sanchez is a very useless goalkeeper and i love that," a fan opined."

"Our ceiling will always be limited if Robert Sanchez remains our number 1 keeper Our level will always be capped," another chimed in.

"Chelsea would be flat out psychotic going into next season with Sanchez in goal," a fan predicted.

"Sanchez is actually very stupid o," wrote another.

"Jackson needs to have a word with himself" - former Chelsea star Mikel Obi on Nicolas Jackson's red card against Flamengo in the Club World Cup

Former player Mikel Obi has advised Nicolas Jackson to reflect on his career at Stamford Bridge. This followed his red card during the Blues' loss to Flamengo in the ongoing Club World Cup on Friday.

In an interview with DAZN after the game, Mikel said (via Pys' X handle):

“Jackson needs to have a word with himself, where do you want to go with your Chelsea career?”

Jackson's sending off affected the Blues, weakening their chances of equalizing. In Group D, the Blues are in second place with three points from two games. Enzo Maresca's men will look to bounce back in their final group fixture against Esperance Tunis on Tuesday (June 24).

