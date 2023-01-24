“Leaving to city” – PSG fans left concerned as they question why Lionel Messi is not named in squad for game against Pays de Cassel

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are concerned that Lionel Messi might be leaving the club as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was not named in the team's squad to face Pays de Cassel in Coupe de France. Christophe Galtier said ahead of the match that Messi has been rested for the game against the team from the sixth-tier of French football.

That, however, hasn't stopped fans from speculating. Journalist Gerard Romero recently reported that Messi is not close to renewing his contract with the Parisians. The news has given Barcelona, Manchester City, and fans of other European clubs hope that Messi might be their player next.

The Parisian club's fans, meanwhile, are left in a tense situation. Messi has been in form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists in 21 games, and PSG fans want the Argentine to stay.

As for Galtier's team's lineup, Keylor Navas starts in goal. Timothee Pembele, Sergio Ramos, Danilo Pereira, and Nuno Mendes are the back four. Vitinha, Renato Sanches, and Carlos Soler are in midfield. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have started alongside Hugo Ekitike in the attack.

Fans, however, were left searching for Lionel Messi. Here's how PSG followers reacted on Twitter:

Sagnik @heyimyourNICK

Where is messi?

Where is messi?

Where is messi? @PSG_English Where is messi?Where is messi?Where is messi?Where is messi? @PSG_English Where is messi?Where is messi?Where is messi?Where is messi? https://t.co/4G3lOiNLwR

Lionel Messi's PSG future remains up in the air

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Lionel Messi is currently in the final year of his PSG contract. After his move from Barcelona in 2021, Messi endured a difficult first season before finding his form back this season.

After Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Messi had a verbal agreement with the French club to extend his stay for at least another year.

An official agreement, however, is yet to be reached, and recent reports from Gerard Romero have added fuel to the fire.

Gerard Romero @gerardromero DIRECTO



Contamos que HOY, día 23 de enero, HOY.



Leo Messi no tiene intención de renovar su contrato con el PSG.



La victoria mundialista le hizo cambiar el pensamiento al argentino.



twitch.tv/gerardromero DIRECTO @JijantesFC Contamos que HOY, día 23 de enero, HOY.Leo Messi no tiene intención de renovar su contrato con el PSG.La victoria mundialista le hizo cambiar el pensamiento al argentino. 🚨☎️DIRECTO @JijantesFC Contamos que HOY, día 23 de enero, HOY. Leo Messi no tiene intención de renovar su contrato con el PSG.La victoria mundialista le hizo cambiar el pensamiento al argentino. twitch.tv/gerardromero https://t.co/r5U7e1cMf5

Poll : 0 votes