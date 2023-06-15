"Leaving Europe as the best player in the world", "Breaking records at 35" - Fans hails 'incredible' Lionel Messi as Argentina beat Australia 2-0

Lionel Messi played a starring role as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in a friendly in Beijing. Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see the 35-year-old's dazzling display.

La Albiceleste have now won all three games since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following wins against Panama and Curacao, they have now beaten the Socceroos.

Messi gave his country the lead in the second minute. He received the ball outside the penalty area and made room with his usual quick feet. Messi then sent a curler to the back of the net. It was a goal of the highest order and one of impeccable accuracy.

Overall, the 35-year-old had a good game. He managed two shots on target and completed five dribbles. Messi also completed 34 passes and won eight ground duels as he once again showed his class in Argentina colours.

With Messi set to leave Europe and join MLS club Inter Miami, fans said that the 35-year-old is leaving the European stage as the best player in the world. One tweeted:

"Messi is leaving Europe as the best player in the World."

"Messi scored the fastest goal of his professional career today. Still breaking his own records at 35."

What Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said about Lionel Messi's MLS move?

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has given his take on Lionel Messi's move to MLS club Inter Miami. Considering that the player was linked with clubs like Barcelona and Al-Hilal, the move to the United States shocked many.

Scaloni said that he's happy for Messi's move, as the player would be treated better at his new club. Speaking about the Argentina captain's transfer as a free agent, Scaloni said (via Sportstar):

“I’m very happy that he has decided to go and play for a club in a city that is going to treat him very well. Regardless of the league or the country, the important thing is that he feels good in the city and in the club. I believe he’ll have the conditions to enjoy himself there -- he deserves it.”

Lionel Messi, though, will now have to keep his focus on his national team. La Albiceleste have one more friendly to go in their Asia tour. They play Indonesia in Jakarta on Monday (June 19).

