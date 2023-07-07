"Leaving mid table club", "Upgrading by leaving Chelsea" - Fans react as Blues reach agreement with European club for 24-year-old star's sale

Fans have reacted to the news of Chelsea reportedly reaching an agreement with AC Milan to sell Christian Pulisic.

The USA international cost the Blues €64 million in transfer fees when he was added to their books in January 2019. But over the years, he has failed to build on the promise that he showed during his time in North Rhine-Westphalia.

A summer move to AC Milan is now on the cards. According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have reached an agreement and I Rossoneri are in the process of scheduling a medical.

Pulisic apparently agreed personal terms with the Milan-based giants weeks ago and wanted to move to San Siro this summer. Fans have since reacted to the winger's imminent transfer to AC Milan.

One tweeted:

"Everyone is leaving mid table club"

Another added:

"Another player upgrading by leaving Chelsea 🔥"

Here are a few more reactions by fans on Twitter:

Mr Khalif🇿🇦 @IdrisKhalif @FabrizioRomano Another USMNT talent that's failed to fulfill his huge potentials. Hope he revives his career in Milan. @FabrizioRomano Another USMNT talent that's failed to fulfill his huge potentials. Hope he revives his career in Milan.

IRUNNIA @Irunnia_ @FabrizioRomano Finally upgraded to a club where he can play Champions league football. @FabrizioRomano Finally upgraded to a club where he can play Champions league football.

Erm @CFCErm @FabrizioRomano Congrats, Christian. Good deal for both sides. He’s gonna cook at AC Milan. @FabrizioRomano Congrats, Christian. Good deal for both sides. He’s gonna cook at AC Milan.

Abz @ytn_abzz @FabrizioRomano About damn time. He needed to leave, AC Milan would be a good move for him but it’s good that we are getting rid. @FabrizioRomano About damn time. He needed to leave, AC Milan would be a good move for him but it’s good that we are getting rid.

Pulisic (24) registered 26 goals and 21 assists in 145 appearances for Chelsea, winning three trophies including the UEFA Champions League. He entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this month.

Pulisic struggled for regular playing time at Chelsea and never started more than 19 Premier League games in a season during his four full campaigns in west London.

AC Milan already know where Chelsea's Christian Pulisic prefers to play in attack

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has already shed light on his favored position in the frontline.

The American forward has played down both flanks and centrally in attack. But according to him, he thrives playing on the left side of the centre-forward. Speaking to ESPN in March, he said:

"I think it's a tough one for me. I think I've demonstrated qualities in a few different attacking positions; I feel like my best position on the field is something like being in behind a striker, potentially off of the left side, but having a bit of freedom to maneuver, understanding where I need to be to create and help my team score goals.

He added:

"I definitely feel stronger when I can come in inside onto my right foot. And dribbling or running in behind is another strength of mine. So yeah: that area underneath the striker, potentially from the left side is my best position."

Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao are two of AC Milan's finest options right now down the left flank. It remains to be seen where Pulisic will fit in Stefano Pioli's 4-2-3-1 system.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger will be joining a club who will play in the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in Serie A last season.

