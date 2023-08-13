"Legend in the making", "Perfect player in every sense" - Real Madrid fans lavish praise on star after win in La Liga season opener

Fans were impressed with Jude Bellingham's performance on his Real Madrid competitive debut against Athletic Bilbao in the 2023-24 La Liga opener on Saturday (August 12) at San Mames.

Bellingham opened his account in the 36th minute, scoring his team's second in the 2-0 win. He started alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde in midfield.

Apart from his goal, Bellingham also completed 40 passes, including one key pass. He completed three dribbles and completed 12 ground duels. The player arrived as one of the best young midfielders in European football.

Despite being 20, Bellingham exudes maturity beyond his tender years. Fans reckon he could achieve the status of a bonafide legend in the future. They reacted on Twitter, with one tweeting:

"This Bellingham has the Madrid mentality already. Legend in the making."

One thinks that Bellingham is already a legend and deserves a life-time contract at the club:

"GIVE JUDE BELLINGHAM A LIFE CONTRACT!! HE'S A REAL MADRID LEGEND ALREADY."

Another echoed the same sentiment:

"Bellingham is trotting his way to Bernabeu legend status with Vini, Camavinga and Rodrygo."

One more fan wrote:

"Bellingham is not like other English players. He is only just 20 and might genuinely end up as a Real Madrid legend succeeding where so many UK players have failed. Learning the language is crucial and feel he will do that."

Another fan wrote:

"Jude Bellingham u legend."

Yet another fan chimed in:

"Bellingham will leave Real Madrid one day as the on of the biggest legends of the club. He is the perfect player in every sense."

A fan pointed out:

"This is NOT normal. In your debut game, in a new league, you score and become the Man Of The Match. Jude Bellingham is just different. Ladies and gents, we’re looking at a future legend of the game."

One claimed:

"Jude Bellingham has everything it takes to be a legend at Real Madrid. It seems like a premature appreciation, but he’s got hustle, speed and quality. He can shoot, he can jump, he can pass. He’s a gentleman and understands the responsibility of the white shirt. Tenacious debut."

Another fan wrote:

"We got Bellingham for cheap. What a quality player."

What Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said about Jude Bellingham's performance

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti showered praise on Jude Bellingham after the midfielder's stellar debut at San Mames. The 20-year-old showed why top European clubs were after him in the summer.

Los Blancos won the race for his signature, and Bellingham looks like a player who could achieve greatness at one of the biggest and most historic clubs in the world. About Bellingham's performance in Bilbao, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' website):

“He’s outstanding. He has plenty of personality and has adapted very quickly to the team's system. It seems like he's been with us for a long time and he's a very talented player.”

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the twilight of their career, Madrid need a new leader in midfield. Jude Bellingham looks capable of being just that.