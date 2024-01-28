"Let's win the quad for Klopp", "Massive performance" - Fans react as Liverpool beat Norwich City 5-2 in FA Cup

Fans reacted to Liverpool's thumping 5-2 home win over Norwich City in the FA Cup on Sunday (January 28).

The Reds opened the scoring through Curtis Jones in the 16th minute before Ben Gibson drew Norwich level six minutes later. Darwin Nunez restored the hosts' lead in the 28th minute as Klopp's side led at the break.

Diogo Jota doubled their lead eight minutes into the second period followed by a Virgil van Dijk strike 10 minutes later. Norwich pulled one back through Borja Sainz 21 minutes from time, but the Reds restored their three-goal lead through Ryan Gravenberch in the fifth minute of added time.

The win takes the Premier League leaders into the fifth round as Klopp's side stay alive in four competitions, seeking an unprecedented quadruple in their legendary boss' final season at Anfield.

Fans were thrilled with the emphatic win, with one urging the Reds the win the 'quad' for their departing boss, tweeting:

"Let's win the quad for Klopp"

Another chimed in:

"Massive performance!"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Up next, the Reds host Chelsea in the league on Wednesday (January 31). Klopp's side lead the standings with 48 points from 21 games.

"It was really good" - Liverpool boss following Norwich win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that his team dished out a heartening performance.

The German manager, though, commended the opposition for not allowing his team to create more chances in the first half. He said (as per BBC Match of the Day):

"It was good. It was really good. We probably could've created more in the first half, but it was really nice by Norwich as well. We didn't play quick enough or with enough purpose.

"We scored two good goals created by our young boys. We conceded then. That can happen. Both teams can take a lot from the game. We are in the next round, and Norwich played good."

The Reds are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning seven, since losing 2-1 at Union Saint-Gilloise on matchday six of their UEFA Europa League group stage campaign last month.