"Let the wrong Anthony leave" - Former Manchester United star believes Red Devils made a mistake by parting ways with 'joke' of a player

Former Manchester United player Demetri Mitchell made a joking remark on social media regarding attacker Antony, who has been in the news for controversial reasons.

Antony has found himself in hot water as his former partner Gabriela Cavallin has accused him of domestic abuse and violence and he is under investigation. Amidst that, the Brazilian winger has agreed with the club that he'd stay on leave until further notice.

Mitchell wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Red Devils let the wrong Antony leave. He said that they should have kept Anthony Elanga, who joined Nottingham Forest in the summer, instead.

Mitchell tweeted:

"United let the wrong Anthony leave. Elanga is a joke! See him against Chelsea #frightening."

Elanga made 55 appearances for Manchester United, scoring four goals and providing as many assists, before his summer departure. He recently scored the winner as Forest defeated Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Antony and Manchester United released a statement on the matter

The harassment and violence allegations against Antony are grave. There is nothing proven yet as the investigation process on the Gabriela Cavallin case is now underway.

Amidst that, the player confirmed through a statement that he has decided to take a period of absence after mutual discussion with the Red Devils. His statement read (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I have agreed with United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was mutual decision. I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, I will fully cooperate with the police.”

United have also released a statement, which read (via the club's website);

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. He will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations. As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse.”

Antony has been a regular for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag since arriving from Ajax last summer. However, off-field controversies are making an impact on his career as the winger was dropped from Brazil's national team as well.