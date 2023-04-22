“Level above anyone else”, “A cheat code” – Fans hail Liverpool star as ‘genius’ after performance in 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Fans hailed Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance against Nottingham Forest as the Reds secured a 3-2 win on Saturday, April 22.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring at Anfield in the 47th minute of the Premier League clash. Neco Williams then equalized against his former club in the 51st minute. Jota put the hosts ahead yet again in the 55th minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White equalized again for Nottingham in the 67th minute. However, Mohamed Salah restored the lead for Jurgen Klopp's team with his 70th-minute goal.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, earned plaudits for his performance against the Tricky Trees. He provided one assist and completed 44 passes, including four key passes during the clash against Forest.

Fans hailed the Englishman for his display as one wrote on Twitter:

"Alexander-Arnold looks a level above anyone else on the pitch again."

Another claimed:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold at CM is a cheat code."

One fan wrote:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold is a genius of football."

Usually a full-back, Alexander-Arnold has found great success in his new role, drifting into the midfield. His creativity has been on full display in recent matches. The Reds, meanwhile, now have 50 points from 31 Premier League games this season and are seventh in the table.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold produced a spectacular performance against Nottingham Forest:

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Trent Alexander-Arnold is a genius of football. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a genius of football.

dobz 🇮🇪 @dobzinho Trent Alexander Arnold is back Trent Alexander Arnold is back https://t.co/QtSfWuiVZh

Kaylene @Lfcqueen21



Trent Alexander-Arnold The 4 assists in 3 games.Trent Alexander-Arnold The 4 assists in 3 games. Trent Alexander-Arnold The 🐐 https://t.co/ZFDnGjFHbH

Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 @nyannthierry Trent Alexander Arnold has provided four (4) assists in the last three games for Liverpool in the Premier League.



Put some respect on his name 🫡 Trent Alexander Arnold has provided four (4) assists in the last three games for Liverpool in the Premier League.Put some respect on his name 🫡 https://t.co/TgCXsU9oge

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Alexander-Arnold looks a level above anyone else on the pitch again. Alexander-Arnold looks a level above anyone else on the pitch again.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz



That’s more assists than he's had the entire rest of the season (3).



Loving the new role. Trent Alexander-Arnold now has 4 assists in his last 3 games.That’s more assists than he's had the entire rest of the season (3).Loving the new role. Trent Alexander-Arnold now has 4 assists in his last 3 games.That’s more assists than he's had the entire rest of the season (3). Loving the new role. 👏 https://t.co/54EWSd5nYK

JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_ Trent Alexander Arnold is the best Right Back the Premier League has ever seen and it’s a fact Trent Alexander Arnold is the best Right Back the Premier League has ever seen and it’s a fact 🙌🙌 https://t.co/l8oD5TWHw8

Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC Trent Alexander-Arnold at CM is a cheat code. Trent Alexander-Arnold at CM is a cheat code. https://t.co/dfI6AtSaAC

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is already planning for next season

Liverpool's form this season has been far from ideal. Considered a title challenger at the start of the campaign, the Reds have underperformed so far this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Forest, Klopp claimed that making improvements next season is already on his mind. The German manager told the media (via GOAL):

"Next season is already on my mind. We have to build on what we learn now. What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn’t work out, From a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a nonexistent counter-pressing side. I thought that was far away to be honest but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done."

Liverpool, however, might need to explore the transfer market before the start of the next campaign to bolster their squad. Central midfield and defense are two positions that the Reds will look to strengthen in the summer.

