“Like a couple of dogs trying to s**g on, wearing ice skates” - YouTuber Mark Goldbridge launches astonishing attack on 2 Manchester United stars 

YouTuber Mark Goldbridge was left fuming after Manchester United conceded late goals to Arsenal on Sunday, September 3. He launched a scathing attack on United's defense during their 3-1 loss to the Gunners in the Premier League.

Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire finished as the center-backs for Manchester United after Erik ten Hag had to take off Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils were already without Raphael Varane, who has been ruled out for the next few weeks.

During his watch-along on YouTube, Goldbridge was furious with the players. He said:

"Oh, here we go again! Where's the f*****g defense? No, f**k off, absent. Just go away, go away, go away. Get out. Absolutely jokes. That defense with Johnny Evans and Harry Maguire in it - it's like it's f*****g all over the place. It's like a couple of dogs trying to s**g on, wearing ice skates! Bloody crap. Rubbish. Absolute rubbish."

The defeat has left Manchester United 11th in the league table.

Gary Neville sees positives in Manchester United's loss to Arsenal

Gary Neville believes Erik ten Hag would have been proud of his players despite the loss to Arsenal. He claimed that they showed defensive stability but were outdone at the very end of the game.

He was on Sky Sports after the game, when he said:

"Erik ten Hag would have been proud of what his players have done. It was a better performance in terms of concentration, which is required in a big game. They have been accused of, and rightly so, for their appalling record in big away matches against top nine teams."

He added:

"The last 10 minutes were significant for them, but they fell short again. There will be massive disappointment, but the elements of their performance were much better than what we saw against Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Wolves. There was no serious defensive structure in previous games. But, today, I saw something that resembles a team in defence."

Manchester United next face Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16 after the international break.