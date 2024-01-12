"Like Neymar prime", "This is Gakpo since joining Liverpool" - Fans react as video of NBA star Victor Wembanyama doing football tricks goes viral

A video of NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama doing football tricks with a basketball has sent football fans into a tizzy. Fans around the globe took to X to draw comparisons between Wembanyama and football stars such as Neymar and Cody Gakpo.

Wembanyama, one of the hottest prospects in basketball history, was drafted with the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft. He made an instant impact, becoming one of the best rookie players ever. The 7ft-3 plays the power forward or center position and is projected to be a superstar for years to come.

Outside of basketball, Wembanyama seems to be a huge football fan. In the video below, he can be seen doing some keepie-uppies while sitting courtside. He is also seen doing some slick stepovers and even a rainbow flick, finishing it off with an around-the-world, showcasing incredible nimbleness for someone his size.

Fan reactions to the video were hilarious, with one calling Wembanyama the 7'3" doppelganger of Liverpool star Cody Gakpo.

Another believed his crazy footwork was reminiscent of former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar in his prime.

Due to Wembanyama's height, he also became analogous to basketball as former England international Peter Crouch was to football:

Wembanyama joins a long list of basketball players who are also massive football fans. Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is a Real Madrid fan, having also played for their basketball team, while Lebron James owns a minority stake in Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo joins former Liverpool midfielder in goal-scoring feat, 20 years apart

Liverpool came back to beat Fulham 2-1 at Anfield in the first leg of the League Cup semifinal on Wednesday. Cody Gakpo scored once again to keep his resurgent form going and in doing so, achieved a goal-scoring feat not seen in almost 20 years.

With goals in every round of the League Cup so far, he becomes the first Red to score in four successive League Cup appearances since Liverpool hero Vladimir Smicer in 2000/01, according to Opta.

With Liverpool trailing 0-1, Gakpo scored the equalizer against Leicester to inspire the Reds to a 3-1 win in the third round. In the fourth round, he opened the scoring against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. In the quarterfinal, the Reds bulldozed West Ham as the Dutchman bagged the third goal of a 5-1 thrashing. In the semis, he swept in the winner from Darwin Nunez's cross.

Liverpool are sitting atop the EPL table, in pole position to make the EFL Cup final, and are in the Europa League Round of 16. They also play the winner of Norwich City and Bristol Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Gakpo's hot form in the absence of Mohamed Salah, who's on AFCON duty, bodes well for Liverpool's hopes in all four competitions.