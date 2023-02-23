Fans on Twitter launched scathing attacks on Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland for his performance against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash at the Red Bull arena.

The match ended in a scoreline of 1-1. Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for the visitors after a great dummy and a poor mistake from Josko Gvardiol. Mahrez clinically finished in the 27th minute to hand Pep Guardiola's team the lead.

Gvardiol, however, made amends for his mistakes shortly after the hour mark. The central defender towered over Ruben Dias to head it past Ederson on goal.

While City were the more dominant team in possession, they couldn't find a winner. Haaland bore the brunt of the criticism for his no-show.

Fans on Twitter had several complaints about the Norwegian hitman. While he has already scored 32 goals in as many games this season, including 26 Premier League goals in 23 matches, fans believe there is a lot of room for improvement left.

Few claimed that the striker was nothing without goals from inside the penalty area. Others opined that without being on the receiving end of well-measured through balls, Haaland cannot make an impact.

One fan opined that he would never want Haaland at Real Madrid as he doesn't have the ability to drop deep and help his teammates out in the build-up play.

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Haaland without tap in goals is like a Targaryen without a dragon, such a useless bum. Haaland without tap in goals is like a Targaryen without a dragon, such a useless bum.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland's lackluster performance against RB Leipzig on Wednesday:

Unruly King 👑 @unrulyking00 Without tap in goals , Haaland would’ve been as useless as WeGhorst. Without tap in goals , Haaland would’ve been as useless as WeGhorst. https://t.co/Mei2rulxZ1

Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 @obrempong__ 🏾 Gvardiol out there pocketing Haaland and giving his club the leveler as well. Pure class Gvardiol out there pocketing Haaland and giving his club the leveler as well. Pure class👏🏾 https://t.co/SmZV3dWn5X

🇰🇵 @HansLxnda ‘Haaland’ without his molineaux and craven cottage 3pm kickoffs ‘Haaland’ without his molineaux and craven cottage 3pm kickoffs https://t.co/7qn9W89AcC

🃏Medii @MediiBlanco bro this is why i don't want Haaland at madrid, we need someone who drops deep and supports the team all the way just like Benzema bro this is why i don't want Haaland at madrid, we need someone who drops deep and supports the team all the way just like Benzema

Sainai @_Sainai For me, it is clear that Haaland is the problem for City. He drops stinker after stinker, he's terrible at the ball and all he does is score Tap-ins. I'm not kidding when I say I'd rather have Weghorst For me, it is clear that Haaland is the problem for City. He drops stinker after stinker, he's terrible at the ball and all he does is score Tap-ins. I'm not kidding when I say I'd rather have Weghorst😂

Eli LEE💥🥇 @Eli_leefcb Haaland is so useless whenever he doesn't get those through balls, you'll for once think he isn't on the pitch. Haaland is so useless whenever he doesn't get those through balls, you'll for once think he isn't on the pitch.

Br*ezy🥤 @notbrxy Haaland when the lights shine brightest Haaland when the lights shine brightest https://t.co/TPxT3QOfY1

Troll Football @TrollFootball Haaland since the restart of club football after the World Cup Haaland since the restart of club football after the World Cup https://t.co/51eKnLeDTn

Manchester City keep struggling in the UEFA Champions League

While Manchester City have established unprecedented dominance in English football, the Cityzens have failed to emulate their best form on the European stage. Finishing as runners-up in the 2020-21 Champions League season, where they lost the final against Chelsea, has been City's best result in recent years.

The draw in the first leg against RB Leipzig means City have it all to play for in the second leg. Given the team's caliber, Guardiola's side are expected to beat Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium. An elimination in the round of 16 stages would be a huge disappointment. City will hope to secure a convincing victory to avoid that fate.

